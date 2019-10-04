Up three scores at halftime of Friday night’s football game, Manheim Township returned to Warwick’s Grosh Field to find a new spectator on the sideline in Penn State coach James Franklin, who arrived minutes before the second half got underway.
And although the Blue Streaks were nearly held scoreless the rest of the night, they took care of business in holding off Warwick in a 28-7 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One victory.
With the win, the Blue Streaks (3-0 L-L, 7-0 overall) took over sole possession of Section One, in front of second-place Warwick (3-1, 6-1) and Wilson (2-1, 6-1). Manheim Township also completed the final chapter of a three-game gauntlet with road victories at Cocalico, Wilson and Warwick, opponents with a combined record of 17-3.
“It’s huge,” Manheim Township senior linebacker Sam Emge said. “The last three weeks on the road ... our goal was to complete the hat trick.”
First half: Manheim Township went 80 yards on 15 plays for the opening score, capped by Bryce Casey’s 4-yard touchdown plunge on a drive that had been kept alive with a fourth-down, 14-yard fake punt pass from punter Mickey Stokes to Josh Emge.
“It’s something we saw on film,” Manheim Township coach Mark Evans said of the fake punt. “It’s something we were planning on taking advantage of all week.”
Warwick went three-and-out on its first drive. And Manheim Township needed just six plays to go 70 yards on a drive that featured a Harrison Kirk 47-yard run down the sideline and 1-yard Kirk QB keeper to make it 14-0.
The Warriors put together a solid 13-play, 66-yard drive that stalled at the Manheim Township 18-yard line, and Township went back down the field with a seven-play, 82-yard drive capped by Kirk’s 13-yard TD pass to Nathan Carpenter to push the advantage to 21-0 at the 6:30 mark of the third quarter.
A week earlier, Kirk had gone up top to sophomore wide receiver Anthony Ivey in the win at Wilson. Two days later Ivey picked up an offer from Penn State, which might have prompted Franklin’s visit Friday.
And although Warwick kept a lid on Ivey, Kirk finished with 114 passing yards, 61 rushing yards and two total TDs, while senior running back Jaden Floyd churned out 138 rushing yards on 28 attempts, with one TD in the final minute.
Second half: Warwick opened the second half with a 15-play, 67-yard drive but sputtered at the Streaks’ 4-yard line. But after a Manheim Township fumble, Warwick capitalized five plays later with a 4-yard TD run from Colton Miller (19 carries, 41 yards) to cut the deficit to 21-7.
By the way, Manheim Township, the league’s best defense, held Warwick, the league’s top offense, to 201 total yards, as Warwick QB Joey McCracken had a season-low 97 passing yards.
Warwick had two more chances to draw closer but fumbled the ball away at midfield near the end of the third quarter and again turned the ball over on downs at Manheim Township’s 25-yard line midway through the fourth quarter.
Franklin remained on the sidelines almost the entirety of the second half. That came after Franklin had made a visit to Manheim Township High School earlier in the day.
“It was cool,” Evans said of Franklin’s presence. “I’ve known James for a long time since he was at East Stroudsburg and Maryland and Kansas State. It’s cool to show him off to people in the building.”