Manheim Township snapped a four-game Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League losing streak with a 10-0 victory over the Susquehanna Stampede in a Bears Division game at Twin Ponds Wednesday.
Mitchell Thompson and Gavin Patterson each scored multiple goals for the Blue Streaks (3-8-0-0) while Patterson and AJ Yoder added three assists each, and goaltender Jared Gordon made three saves. At the other end, of the ice, Hayden Kerlin stopped 27 shots for the Stampede (0-10-0-0), a team with players from Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Shikellamy, Our Lady of Lourdes, Danville and Mifflinburg.
Wednesday's Other Score
Viola Division
Annville-Cleona 3, Keystone 2
Friday's Schedule
Bears Division
Central Dauphin vs. Lower Dauphin at Twin Ponds, 6:30 p.m.
Hershey vs. Cumberland Valley at Twin Ponds, 8:15 p.m.
Susquehanna vs. Palmyra at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:30 p.m.
Viola Division
West Shore vs. Elizabethtown at Klick Lewis Arena, 6:45 p.m.
Dallastown vs. Penn Manor at Lancaster Ice Rink, 7:15 p.m.
Cedar Crest vs. Hempfield at Regency Ice Rink, 8:20 p.m.
Twin Valley vs. Manheim Central at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:30 p.m.
Palmyra vs. Keystone at Twin Ponds, 8:30 p.m.
Annville-Cleona vs. Warwick at Lancaster Ice Rink, 9 p.m.
Statistics collected from the CPIHL's website.