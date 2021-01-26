Just two games on the L-L League girls basketball Tuesday slate, and they were both head-to-head section clashes. Here’s a roundup, plus some notables …

SECTION 1

Manheim Township 47, McCaskey 26 — Just call them the Killer B’s. Freshman Ava Byrne bucketed a career-high 14 points, Adrianna Bryant chipped in with a season-high 9 points, and the host Blue Streaks closed the game on an 18-5 run to subdue the Red Tornado. Township (3-2, league, 4-2 overall) was ahead 17-16 at the break before a 12-5 third-quarter clip gave the Streaks some breathing room. Alani Bosque buried three 3-pointers and scored a season-high 13 points for the Tornado (0-5, 0-7). Township is right back at it Wednesday with a home nonleague date vs. Central York.

SECTION 5

Pequea Valley 53, Lancaster Country Day 49 — Exhale, PV Nation: The Braves are in the win column. Rebecca Cox dropped a season-high 19 points, Sarah Arment bucketed a career-high 11 points, and host PV fended off the Cougars at the wire for their first victory this season. The Braves (1-3, 1-3) had a 21-18 lead at the half, and were able to fend off Country Day down the stretch. Genesis Meadows (17 points), Kiana Wakefield (12 points) and Alison Ngau (10 points) paced the Cougars (1-4, 2-4).

* Monday was not a particularly memorable day in L-L League circles; Penn Manor and Donegal both revealed that they are going into shutdown mode, and the Comets and the Indians both postponed all of their games through the weekend and into early next week. For Penn Manor, that meant Tuesday’s game vs. Hempfield, Friday’s game vs. McCaskey and next Monday’s game vs. Cocalico are all PPD, and awaiting makeup dates. As for Donegal, the Indians had to shelve games on Thursday vs. Elco and Friday vs. West York. Standing by for those makeup dates. … Meanwhile, Lebanon announced it will finally return to the court for the first time since Jan. 18 on Saturday, when the Cedars take on Ephrata in a makeup Section 2 showdown. Between Jan. 30 and Feb. 24, Lebanon is scheduled to play 14 games. … Sole possession of first place will be on the line Wednesday when Elizabethtown visits Conestoga Valley for a 7:30 jump in Witmer. The kicker here is that the Bears and the Buckskins have combined to play — wait for it — four games. Total. E-town and CV are both 2-0; the Bears haven’t played since Jan. 11. E-town is only playing its league/crossover schedule this winter — no nonleague tilts for the Bears. And this: E-town and CV will turn around and play again Friday at E-town. Bucks and Bears, oh my. … Manheim Central will put its 5-game winning streak on the line Wednesday when the Barons gas up the bus and head to York Suburban. The most impressive thing about Central’s winning streak and 6-2 getaway? Coach Tyson Hayes has an 8-player roster, with a predominantly 7-player rotation.

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 2

Elizabethtown at Conestoga Valley, 7:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

NONLEAGUE

Manheim Central at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

Cedar Crest at Palmyra, 7 p.m.

Cocalico at Conrad Weiser, 7:30 p.m.

Central York at Manheim Township, 7:30 p.m.

