Mother Nature reared her head on Monday, causing the postponement of a couple of games in L-L League girls basketball circles. Three games were completed — a crossover clash and a couple of nonleague scraps. Here’s the roundup, plus some notables …

SECTION 1-2 CROSSOVER

Manheim Township 60, Lebanon 50 — Ava Byrne (three 3-pointers and a career-high 16 points), Gracie Martin (14 points) and Missy Welch (12 points) paced the offense, and the Blue Streaks used a 16-8 third-quarter clip to open up some breathing room, snap a 2-game skid and hold off the host Cedars. Giahny Correa bucketed it a game-high 26 points and Aaliyah Ferrer had a season-high 10 points for Lebanon, which was within 27-26 at the break before Township pulled away in the third quarter.

NONLEAGUE

Columbia 76, York Tech 49 — The Crimson Tide made a short bus ride over to York County and bolted to a 42-23 halftime lead on the way to its sixth victory in the last seven game. It was a balanced offensive attack for Columbia: Brooke Droege (career-high 23 points), Brie Droege (19 points), MacKenzie Burke (five 3’s and a season-best 16 points) and Morgan Bigler (10 points) all scored in double-digits for the Tide, which started the night on the 2-line in the District 3 Class 2A power ratings.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

Also Monday, the top-ranked team in those D3-2A ratings, back-to-back reigning champ Linden Hall, picked up a clutch win at Lancaster Mennonite behind Mercy Ademusayo, who completely dominated on the glass with a double-double. Here’s the story, plus a PHOTO GALLERY …

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE $1 SPORTS PASS

TUESDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 2

Conestoga Valley at Ephrata, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 4

Donegal at Northern Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 3-4 CROSSOVERS

Elco at Manheim Central, 7 p.m.

Solanco at Lancaster Catholic, 7:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

NONLEAGUE

Pequea Valley at Garden Spot, 7:30 p.m.

Columbia at Brandywine Heights, 7:30 p.m.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage