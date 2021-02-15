Manheim Twp. vs Twin Valley-MTHS Girls Holiday Tournament

Manheim Township's Missy Welch (20) works the ball around the top of the key against Twin Valley during first-half action of Manheim Township's holiday tournament championship game at Manheim Township High School in Neffsville on Monday December 30, 2019.

Mother Nature reared her head on Monday, causing the postponement of a couple of games in L-L League girls basketball circles. Three games were completed — a crossover clash and a couple of nonleague scraps. Here’s the roundup, plus some notables

SECTION 1-2 CROSSOVER

Manheim Township 60, Lebanon 50Ava Byrne (three 3-pointers and a career-high 16 points), Gracie Martin (14 points) and Missy Welch (12 points) paced the offense, and the Blue Streaks used a 16-8 third-quarter clip to open up some breathing room, snap a 2-game skid and hold off the host Cedars. Giahny Correa bucketed it a game-high 26 points and Aaliyah Ferrer had a season-high 10 points for Lebanon, which was within 27-26 at the break before Township pulled away in the third quarter.

NONLEAGUE

Columbia 76, York Tech 49 — The Crimson Tide made a short bus ride over to York County and bolted to a 42-23 halftime lead on the way to its sixth victory in the last seven game. It was a balanced offensive attack for Columbia: Brooke Droege (career-high 23 points), Brie Droege (19 points), MacKenzie Burke (five 3’s and a season-best 16 points) and Morgan Bigler (10 points) all scored in double-digits for the Tide, which started the night on the 2-line in the District 3 Class 2A power ratings.

Also Monday, the top-ranked team in those D3-2A ratings, back-to-back reigning champ Linden Hall, picked up a clutch win at Lancaster Mennonite behind Mercy Ademusayo, who completely dominated on the glass with a double-double. Here’s the story, plus a PHOTO GALLERY

TUESDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 2

Conestoga Valley at Ephrata, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 4

Donegal at Northern Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 3-4 CROSSOVERS

Elco at Manheim Central, 7 p.m.

Solanco at Lancaster Catholic, 7:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

NONLEAGUE

Pequea Valley at Garden Spot, 7:30 p.m.

Columbia at Brandywine Heights, 7:30 p.m.

