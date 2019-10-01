Sports may differ, but nerves are eternal.
No matter who’s playing — or coaching — guts invariably get tied into knots prior to a competition. Especially those of the championship variety.
And while his players looked cool on an unseasonably warm day at Ephrata Intermediate Middle School on Tuesday, Manheim Township girls tennis coach John Briner admitted to some pre-match agita.
“It was a lot of fun,” he said after the Blue Streaks’ 3-0 win over Lancaster Catholic in this year’s Lancaster-Lebanon League team title match. “But stressful coming into it, though. Last night I was waking up in the middle of the night, tossing and turning. I couldn’t eat today beforehand ... it was terrible.”
In the end, the unbeaten Streaks calmed all nerves.
Scotty Reynolds quickly and methodically closed the first match of the day, earning a 6-1, 6-1 victory over the Crusaders’ Angellie San Jose at No. 2 singles. Shortly thereafter, the No. 2 doubles team of Sarah Pestana and Sophie Yost topped Catholic’s Mary Connolly and Alexis Morgan 6-0, 6-1 for a 2-0 edge.
The deciding match turned out to be No. 1 singles, where Avery Palandjian and Riley Smith slugged it out in a match marked by sharp strokes and entertaining volleys.
After Palandjian claimed a 6-2 win in the first set, the two played evenly at the start of the second — it was 1-0 Smith, then 2-1 and 3-2 Palandjian before she pulled away for a 6-2 win in the second set.
“I definitely think that moving the ball was working for me,” Palandjian said. “Just coming in and being aggressive when I had the chance.”
When play was called, Township’s Kayla Kurtz was leading Meg Grasberger 6-2, 5-0 at No. 3 singles, while Julia Briner and Cami Henneman were leading Katie Hollister and Anna Millen 6-1, 4-3 at No. 1 doubles.
“I want to congratulate Manheim Township,” Crusaders coach Victor Fissella said. “I know that they’re always pretty much up there at the top the bracket all the time. I think they did a great job. But at the same time, I congratulate my girls, too. I mean, we had a two-and-a-half-hour match (Monday) in the semifinals. Most of our girls played in third sets, and it was an extremely long match for them; then to come back out here today after going to school ... it was a tough haul for them. So I give them a lot of credit as well.”
The Streaks and Crusaders alike will next turn their attentions to the L-L individual flight tournament, set to run at various sites Thursday, Saturday and Monday. Then it’ll be time for the District Three tournaments, which begin in earnest Oct. 14.
“Personally, I’m most looking forward to the team districts,” said Briner, whose Streaks sat atop the last set of Class 3A power rankings. “That’s our Super Bowl, you know? That’s really what we want to do as a team — that’s what we want to accomplish.”