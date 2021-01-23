A relatively quiet night on Friday with just five L-L League girls basketball games. But some section standings got some facelifts.

Here’s a roundup, plus some notables …

SECTION 1

Manheim Township 33, Penn Manor 28 — Gianna Smith popped in a season-high 12 points, and the host Blue Streaks fended off the pesky Comets (1-3, 2-4) down the stretch for a key section victory. It was a bounce-back win for Township, which fell to first-place Hempfield on Wednesday. The Streaks (2-2, 3-2) are also short-handed, with a pair of starters out. Morgan Miller scored 10 points for Penn Manor, which dropped its third game in a row after a 2-1 start.

SECTION 4

Lancaster Catholic 49, Donegal 16 — The host Crusaders opened the game with a 9-1 spurt for a 23-9 halftime lead, and Catholic (3-0, 4-1) went 16-4 in the third quarter to break the game open and remain alone in first place in the section hunt. Sophia Wentz paced a balanced scoring attack with 10 points for the Crusaders, while Victoria Burton bucketed 7 points for the Indians (0-2, 0-4).

SECTION 5

Columbia 57, Lancaster Country Day 24 — The Crimson Tide (3-1, 4-1) roared to a 20-5 third-quarter blitz, and Brooke Droege (career-high 23 points), Brie Droege (12 points) and Morgan Bigler (10 points) led the way in the scoring column for Columbia, which remained in a second-place tie with Annville-Cleona in the section standings. Kiana Wakefield scored 8 points for the host Cougars (1-3, 1-3).

Annville-Cleona 46, Octorara 9 — The host Dutchmen (3-1, 3-1) remained on the 2-line in the section chase, using a 20-0 third-quarter blitz to help ice the game. Josie Clay (season-high 13 points), Brittany Nye (12 points) and Alyssa Ulrich (season-high 12 points) paced A-C, which bolted to a 17-7 halftime lead. Ja’syah James popped in 7 points for Braves (0-3, 0-4).

Also Friday, Lancaster Mennonite maintained its solo lead in the Section 5 hunt with a victory at Pequea Valley. In that game, Blazers’ senior Mariah Wilson joined the 1,500-point club. Here’s the game story …

* We told you to be on the lookout for Saturday section games, and there’s one this week: Northern Lebanon at Donegal for a Section 4 tilt on Saturday. You’ll see more pop up later. … One Saturday game was PPD’d: Lancaster Country Christian vs. Lancaster Country Day is off. No word on a makeup date.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 4

Northern Lebanon at Donegal, 4:30 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Lower Dauphin at Elco, 1:30 p.m.

Columbia at Eastern York, 4:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

Lampeter-Strasburg at Twin Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Octorara at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.

