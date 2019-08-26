Win or lose, a match like this coming so early in the season will surely pay dividends down the road.
On one side of the net you had Manheim Township, the reigning section and District Three Class 3A champion. On the other, it was Lancaster Catholic, also a reigning section champ and district Class 2A runner-up.
In the end, the Blue Streaks flexed their muscle, sweeping the Crusaders 5-0 Monday afternoon in a nonleague girls tennis match in Neffsville.
"Coming into the match, we knew it was going to be extremely tough," said Township coach John Briner. "They have a deep team and we knew this would be one of our toughest matches of the season and to have it this early adds to the stress level of it."
Leading the charge for the Streaks was Avery Palandjian, who overcame a slow start to win her No. 1 singles match over Riley Smith, the Lancaster-Lebanon League's defending Class 2A champ.
Smith led the opening set 4-3 before Palandjian won three straight games to close out the first set 6-4.
"She's a great competitor," said Palandjian, who trailed 2-0. "Tennis is all about momentum. There is always going to be ups and downs. I was trying to cut down on mistakes, stay consistent and mover her around."
Eventually, Palandjian won seven straight games and grabbed a 4-0 lead in the second set.
"It makes it tough when you're down early," Briner said of his top singles player's comeback. "You always want to get off to that quick, early lead. Winning that first set for her was really important mentally. If you lose that, it changes the whole mindset for the second set."
Smith held serve to make it 4-1, but Palandjian ran off two straight games to take the set 6-1.
"Riley knew that was going to be a tough match,'' said Crusaders coach Victor Fissella. "Where Avery really took advantage was hitting those three-quarter angles that took Riley off the court, and she was able to take advantage."
Scotty Reynolds and Kayla Kurtz also posted singles wins for the Streaks (2-0). Reynolds beat Anna Millen 6-2, 6-1 and Kurtz topped Angellie San Jose 6-2, 6-2.
Township's top doubles duo of Julia Briner and Cami Henneman gutted out a 6-3, 7-5 win over Meg Grassberger and Katie Hollister.
Briner and Henneman trailed in both sets, including a 5-3 deficit in the second before storming back to win the final four games.
"It's more stressful for me because my daughter was playing," said coach Briner. "I was happy for them to win that one. It was a matter of getting the girls to focus. You have to keep grinding out points. That was a good comeback and I'm proud of them for being able to pull that off."
Township also got a doubles win from Sarah Pestana and Sophie Yost, who beat Gabby Rottier and Rachael Linkey 6-1, 6-4.