It certainly wasn't the first half Manheim Township was expecting when hosting Cumberland Valley to open the District Three Class 6A playoffs Friday.
It wasn't the beginning of the second the Blue streaks wanted either.
Starting with a fumbled punt return, one of four Streaks' turnovers in the game, to go along with a botched kickoff return, and No. 2-seed Township found itself down two scores in the fourth quarter.
But the Streaks showed their meddle, scoring on a pair of magnificent drives, capped by Jaden Floyd touchdowns, the final one with 1:07 to play as Township remained unbeaten with a 32-26 victory.
"We just didn't play well tonight and that's on us," said Streaks' coach Mark Evans. "I will take an ugly win over a pretty loss any day."
Turning point: Floyd had just brought Township (11-0) within two points on a 5-yard run, however Cumberland Valley attained two first downs while driving into Streaks' territory looking to salt the game away.
But the Eagles (5-6) fumbled a handoff, and Trenton Jones recovered for Township on the home side's 41-yard line. Harrison Kirk completed three passes for 47 yards, and Floyd ran in the final nine yards on two carries for the winning score.
Stars of the game: Despite a pair of interceptions, Kirk was magnificent, completing 15 of 26 throws for 285 yards, helping him surpass 2,000 yards passing this season.
Key statistic: The Streaks outgained Cumberland Valley 386-166, but turnovers helped the Eagles jump out to a 13-0 lead, as well as a 19-14 lead after two Kirk TD passes put Township ahead in the second quarter.
An interception to open the third led to the Eagles taking a 26-17 lead midway through the quarter.
Quotable: "How can you play as stupid as we did and come out with a W?" Evans asked. "But we did and that's a testament to the resiliency of our coaches and our players, and where our program is at right now. They just kept grinding."
Up next: Manheim Township will host Central Dauphin at 7 p.m. Friday in the semifinals, after the Rams topped Cedar Crest 36-6.