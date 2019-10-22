Connor Strine, Gavin Baer and Ammala Moua all made moves up the leaderboard on Tuesday but couldn’t overtake the first-round leaders at the PIAA Individual Golf Championships at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York.
Few did.
Central York’s Carson Bacha carded his second straight 67 and held off Ryan Ferry of Meadville to capture the Class 3A boys championship with a 36-hole total of 8-under par 134. Leading by just a shot going to No. 16 after he had bogeyed the 15th and Ferry had birdied it, Bacha posted birdies at 16 and 18 to win by two as Ferry parred the final three holes.
For his part, Manheim Township’s Strine rebounded from Monday’s 77 to close with a 3-over 74 on Tuesday to claim 15th place with a 9-over total. Starting on No. 3 Tuesday, the junior was 1-over through his first 14 holes before he double-bogeyed No. 17, a hole he had birded the day before. But on the 18th, a hole he had doubled on Monday, Strine birdied to ensure a top 20 finish.
Day 2 at the PIAA State Championships Connor Strine on Hole 3- GREAT SHOT @BlueStreaksGolf pic.twitter.com/7qdaQkt8WE— Manheim Twp Athletic (@MTSD_ATHLETICS) October 22, 2019
In Class 2A boys play, Baer, the District Three 2A champion out of Lancaster Mennonite, fired an 80 for a 161 total, good for a tie for 13th place. He finished 17 shots behind winner Skyler Fox of Riverside. Fox posted his second straight 1-over par 72 to win by three shots over Austin Outman of Cowanesque Valley, who closed with a 1-under 70.
Baer and his Lancaster Mennonite teammates Jonathan Glick, Madison Bailey, Mesa Dula and Josh Watson tee it up Wednesday in the PIAA team championships at Heritage Hills. The Blazers come in with lowest qualifying score (318) among the six qualifying 2A teams.
Northern Lebanon’s Luke Spangler, who late in Round 1 Monday was just a shot off the pace, posted an 84 on Tuesday to finish 17th in Class 2A. Josiah Nissley of Pequea Valley carded an 83 to finish tied for 23rd.
Moua, starting on No. 11, played her first eight holes in even par, but struggled after making the turn onto the front nine and finished with a 5-over par 77 to place seventh in the Class 3A girls tournament, 11 shots behind champion Elizabeth Beek of Wissahickon. Moua, a junior from Cocalico, made two birdies during the round, one a hole-out from a greenside bunker.
Cocalico Ammala Moua’s bunker hole out for birdie at the PIAA State Championship. pic.twitter.com/gEi6QrMpVR— ammalamoua (@ammalamoua) October 22, 2019
Moua beat out all other District Three qualifiers, including District Three champion Amanda Gerrish of Hershey by four shots.
The battle for first in Girls 3A came down to the last few holes and an ensuing three-player playoff. With a 33 on the back nine (the lead group's first nine holes) Beek made up two shots on first-round leader Sydney Yermish of Lower Merion with a 3-under 33. They went to the back tied at 2-under, three shots ahead of Victoria Kim of West Chester East.
Kim, however, made up three shots on the front nine on both leaders and Yermish birdied the final hole to send all three to a playoff, which Beek won.