A historic Manheim Township football season ended Friday night in the most gut-wrenching fashion imaginable.
Central Dauphin got two overtime touchdowns from running back Timmy Smith. Township matched them, but missed an extra point.
That was it: CD 35, Township 34, double-overtime, in a fierce, emotional District Three Class 6A semifinal at Township.
It means the Rams (10-2) advance to Friday’s District Three final, in which they will host Harrisburg, which beat Wilson in Friday's other 6A semifinal.
Township bows out, in sorrow, at 11-1.
The Streaks (11-1) led 14-0 on Anthony Ivey's 90-yard return of the second-half kickoff. It led 21-14 on Ivey's spectacular 65-yard catch-and-run of a Harrison Kirk pass with 5:26 left.
Township's defense had dominated the first half, as it had dominated opponents all season. But Central Dauphin figured something out at halftime. It ended up running for 204 yards and throwing for 191, both season highs for Township foes.
The Rams came up with a clutch late drive to tie it on a 3-yard pass from Max Posey to Nick Chimienti.
In OT, Central Dauphin scored on its first snap, a 10-yard run by Smith. Township answered with a 5-yard pass from Kirk to Jaden Floyd. An unsportsmanlike conduct call made the PAT a 35-yarder, but kicker Jackson Wright came through.
Township went first in the second OT, and again Kirk found Floyd for a 5-yarder, but the PAT missed.
The Rams again rode Smith to the end zone, and kicker Zach Pomeroy hit the mark.