Two Lancaster-Lebanon League doubles teams reached District Three finals Friday at Hempfield recCenter.

Manheim Township’s Scotty Reynolds and Avery Palandjian successfully defended their Class 3A title with a 6-2, 6-1 championship match victory over Hershey’s Caroline Corcoran and Sam Bogush.

Meanwhile, in Class 2A, Lancaster Country Day’s Cassidy Gleiberman and Maggue Auman dropped a 6-3, 6-1 decision to Conrad Weiser’s Emma Perkins and Alex Pancu in the final.

Palandjian and Reynolds advanced to the final after a 6-0, 6-0 semifinal victory over Central York’s Rachel Haupt and Audrey Stewart. The Blue Streaks’ second consecutive title as a pair, and Reynolds’ third in a row, earned the pair a berth in the PIAA quarterfinals, scheduled for Nov. 4 at a site and time to be determined.

Gleiberman and Auman reached the final with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 semifinal victory over East Pennsboro’s Ava Lewis and McKnena Nugent.