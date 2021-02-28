WEST LAWN — In a normal year, after Saturday’s performance, Nico Billoni would be heading to the PIAA diving championships.

However, this is far from a normal year.

Still, Manheim Township's senior did all he could during Saturday’s District Three Class 3A diving championships at Wilson High School.

Billoni went toe-to-toe with defending champion Stephen Barlett of Northeastern, and he was only a point down heading into the final three dives.

Although Barlett repeated his title from a season ago with 394.60 points, Billoni knows he did everything he could to earn his silver medal with his 360.40.

“I am really happy with how I did overall, even if I didn’t go to states,” Billoni said. “I'm just happy I finished my season off the best I possibly could. I was actually hoping for top five, so I know that if it were a normal year I would have gone to states.”

Unfortunately, with the reduced field because of the COVID-19 pandemic, only the district winners qualify for the 2021 PIAA championships, set for March 13 at Cumberland Valley High School.

“He gave it his all today,” Blue Streaks diving coach Kelsey Digilio said. “He was consistent through all of his dives. Whether it was a voluntary dive or the optionals, he was consistent all the way through.

“It’s unfortunate he doesn’t make the trip to states because of the restrictions, but I am confident if he would have been able to go, he would have performed well there.”

Billoni’s previous best at districts was fourth place as a sophomore, which qualified him for states. He placed seventh at districts last season. Safe to say, he has accomplished a lot in only three years of diving.

“I’m very happy with how I did. I was just really consistent today and the dives that are normally pretty iffy for me went really well. I think I just had a good meet in general,” he said “I think experience helped me a lot. I was a gymnast for seven years, and it carried over very well.”

“I'm very proud,” Digilio added. “The scoring was a little different between this meet and the league meet that was two weeks ago. He actually scored higher at the league meet, but his performance was better today. He was consistent, his dives all looked great. He did amazing.”

As Saturday’s meet went on, Billoni did not know how tight the score was after eight dives.

“I knew I was in second or third. I didn’t actually pay attention to how close we were,” he said. “They printed out the scores before the final three dives, so I was able to see.”

The performance was a great way to close a most unusual season.

“He typically would get some club practices, but this year with all the restrictions, he was limited with some of those resources he would have physically had for training,” Digilio said. “But he was super consistent today and he did the best he possibly could today.”

Digilio also coaches Hempfield’s Ethan Richard, who qualified for districts. Unfortunately, Richards did not participate Saturday because of injury.

Barlett’s Northeastern teammate Abby O’Leary repeated as champion on the girls’ side, scoring 385.05 points for a 51.90 margin in front of Saphia Elkhyati of Wilson.

On Wednesday, the Susquehannock duo of Max Pflieger and McKenna Porter earned their respective boys and girls titles in 2A at Big Spring High School.

Ironically, all four champs are coached by Rusty McCollum of Northeastern.