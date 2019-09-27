WEST LAWN — Wilson got the hot start it wanted. Manheim Township got the all-important faster finish.

And in between, a Lancaster-Lebanon League record fell.

Anthony Ivey caught eight passes for a single-game league-record 292 yards with two touchdown grabs, and the Blue Streaks topped Wilson 30-14 in a Section One showdown game.

“It’s awesome,” Township QB Harrison Kirk said. “We're not sure any Township team has ever beaten these guys here. So it’s amazing that we came here and did this. Now we have to keep working.”

It’s the third time in the last four meetings that Township defeated Wilson — including a regular-season victory in Neffsville in 2017, which snapped the Bulldogs’ 68-game Section One winning streak.

Meanwhile, Wilson (1-1 L-L, 5-1 overall) suffered its first home loss in a Section One game since Sept. 21, 2007, when Warwick won here 14-12. Township (3-0, 6-0) remained atop the section standings, tied for first place with Warwick, which remained undefeated with a 34-14 victory over previously unbeaten Cedar Crest on Friday.

Next Friday, Township visits Warwick for a first-place showdown.

“It was a big game and it was important game,” Township coach Mark Evans said. “And it was against a really good opponent, where we could find out how good we really are. We thought there were some things we could exploit, and we did. It's a great win. And now we can focus on Warwick.”

Ivey, a sophomore who missed the first five games this season with a nagging injury, was Township’s hero against Wilson. He made a triumphant season debut against the Bulldogs, hauling in TD catches of 83 yards and 76 yards. He snapped the previous L-L League mark of 260 receiving yards in a game set just last season by Warwick's Trey Glass — also against Wilson.

Ivey actually snapped the record by halftime, when he had 280 yards on seven grabs at the break.

“He's fast,” Wilson coach Doug Dahms said of Ivey. “We didn't make the adjustment. And that's our fault. (Township) is a great team. Look at all the great athletes they have. And give it to (Kirk); he stuck the ball right in Ivey's belly.”

Ivey came up short of the PIAA record; Colin Read from DuBois Area had 355 receiving yards in a game in 2015. But Ivey's 292-yard effort is a new league mark.

“He came back tonight and he set an L-L League single-game record, and that's insane,” said Kirk, who passed for 387 yards and three scores. “That kind of says it all right there. That's just nuts.”

Wilson bolted to a 7-0 lead, getting a 55-yard TD burst from Avanti Lockhart on just the second play of the game. But Township answered immediately, when Kirk lobbed an 83-yard TD pass to Ivey on the Streaks' first play from scrimmage.

Later in the first quarter, Kirk zipped a 21-yard TD strike to Mickey Stokes, and Township led 14-7. Lockhart helped Wilson tie it, 14-14, with a 1-yard dive with 7:02 to go in the first half. But the Streaks grabbed a 21-14 lead at the break when Kirk connected with Ivey for a 76-yard bomb.

All three of Township's second-half scoring drives were field goals: Jackson Wright hit from 32, 37 and 25 yards, respectively, to help the Streaks ice it.

