It’s been a pretty incredible couple of days for Manheim Township sophomore wide receiver Anthony Ivey.

Last Friday, in his season debut, Ivey caught eight passes for a Lancaster-Lebanon League single-game record 292 yards, helping the Blue Streaks beat Wilson 30-14 and improve to 6-0 this season.

On Monday morning, Ivey announced via social media that he has received a scholarship offer from Penn State.

Ivey, a 6-1, 170-pounder who spent the first five weeks on the sideline this season rehabbing a nagging injury, now has three scholarship offers: West Virginia, Virginia Tech and Penn State have ponied up offers, according to Ivey and Rivals.

Last year, in his breakout ninth-grade season, Ivey had 18 catches for 261 yards with one touchdown grab, and he also returned a kickoff for a TD in Township’s crossover victory against Cocalico.

In his 292-yard effort last Friday against Wilson, Ivey had TD grabs of 83 and 76 yards, and he snapped the league’s previous mark of 260 receiving yards in a game, set just last year by Warwick’s Trey Glass, also against Wilson.

