Manheim Township scored 14 unanswered second-half points to come from behind and defeat Penn Manor 14-6 on Friday night in an L-L League Section 1 game in Millersville.

Defensive Stands

The Blue Streaks' defense held off two late rallies by Penn Manor, finally preserving the victory with an interception in the end zone in the closing seconds. The Comets' finals drive was set up by a fumble recovery by Hunter Hoffman at Township's 41.

Prior to that, the Streaks thwarted another Penn Manor drive with an interception in the corner of the end zone.

Turning Points

These late defensive stops protected a lead that Township's offense earned with two scoring drives. The first drive was spearheaded by a rushing attack led by Cade Clancy, who scored on a 1-yard touchdown run to give the Streaks a 7-6 lead.

Later, in the fourth quarter, Township quarterback Evan Clark heaved a 27-yard fourth-down pass into traffic that Michael Heckman pulled down in the end zone, giving the Streaks a 14-6 lead.

First-half Comets

Penn Manor jumped out to a 7-0 lead on an electrifying offensive play. Quarterback Luke Braas rolled out to his right, was provided time thanks to great blocking by his offensive line, and then lofted a high, arching pass down the right sideline that was hauled in by Isaac Hostetter, who out-jumped a defender, snatching the ball at its highest point.

The Braas-Hostetter combination struck again later in the half when the Comets were facing third-and-long. This time, Braas heaved a pass down the middle of the field to Hostetter, who again caught the pass under tight coverage. This Comets' drive, however, was interrupted by holding penalty that stalled their momentum.

Braas was sharp throughout the first half, completing 7 of 8 passes for 125 yards.

Late in the half, Township put together a solid drive, stringing together a handful of tough inside runs by Clancy and three completions by Clark. With four chances inside the 10-yard line, the Streaks look poised to knot the score before halftime.

The Comets' defense, however, had other ideas. After stuffing two run attempts, Penn Manor knocked away two passes into the end zone, preserving the team’s 6-0 lead.