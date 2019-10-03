Two minutes into Thursday night’s Section One field hockey clash, Penn Manor surprised Manheim Township.
On the game’s first corner, Tiana Edwards took the insert from Malayna Kahl and sent an aerial into the cage. The confusion was clear on the faces of the Manheim Township players as the ball swished into the back of the net.
But when the final horn sounded, it was the visiting Blue Streaks delivering the night’s biggest shock.
Kayte Moist got the final touch on the equalizer with 21:14 left to play and Rea Fox pushed across another penalty corner 10 minutes later as Manheim Township rallied back to upset Penn Manor 2-1.
“I’m literally in shock right now. I’m at a loss for words,” Township coach Maci Langone said. “They fought like the hardest game I’ve ever seen them fight. I’m just so proud of them and I know it means a lot to them. It’s been a long time coming.”
The win marks the first in over a decade for the Blue Streaks (8-3, 9-6) against Penn Manor, and just the second time in 13 years that Penn Manor has lost more than one section game in a season.
“This group of girls, we’ve worked so hard together and this is what we’ve dreamed of from that first day of freshman year,” Township senior co-captain Sophia Rockwell said. “Just having that unity on the field where we can connect, pass and ultimately execute on everything. I’m just so proud of how we played together as a unit from the first goal to the last.”
The first half was all Penn Manor (8-2, 12-4) as the Comet defense allowed only two shots, while the offense quickly went to work. After Edwards’ tally, Penn Manor picked up four corners in the span of five minutes, but saw their shots either go wide or get stopped by the Township defense.
Maya Zangari stepped up to block one attempt before goalie Vanessa Daniels knocked down two more. The senior keeper’s biggest stop, however, came in the final two minutes as Edwards lined up for a penalty stroke. As the shot hooked toward the left post, Daniels sprung from her crouched position into a full extension to swat the ball away with her stick.
The senior had to defend against another stroke five minutes into the second half, but sealed off the side of the cage as Penn Manor’s Anna May Barbusca watched her shot bounce wide.
“I was definitely a little bit nervous, but I think that little bit of nerves helps sometimes,” Daniels said. “Just that pressure, like wanting to do good for my teammates. I was just watching the ball with an eagle eye — it comes down to focusing on that ball and just willing it out.”
Township came out of halftime with an extra intensity and quickly went on the attack. The Blue Streaks would only get three clear shots on goal, but they only needed two.
On their first corner of the second half, the Blue Streaks sent the ball around the right side of the circle before a pass inside deflected off a stick and into the air above Moist. The forward raised her stick and swatted the ball into the net to tie the game.
As the Township bench roared in celebration, Penn Manor transitioned to the other end, but could not break through the defense. Instead, Township capitalized on a corner with 12:01 to play.
The Blue Streaks again sent the ball around the right side of the circle, but this time, Abby Laubach’s pass reached Fox. The senior flipped the ball up and over the stick of a diving Charles be-fore the Township defense held off a final Penn Manor surge to secure the win.
