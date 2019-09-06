Manheim Township kicker Jackson Wright lined up in a tied game against Central Dauphin with 1:09 on the clock and redemption on his mind.
The Rams had blocked two of Wright's field goal attempts earlier in Friday's nonleague game in Neffsville that felt like a postseason powder keg, but after a clean snap and a clean hold, Wright hit the go-ahead strike with his right foot from 27 yards out, sparking emotion on the Blue Streak sidelines that carried over for a final defensive stop in a 10-7 victory.
“You've got to keep your head up in a game like that, in a moment like that, with a minute left and the game on the line,” Wright said. “It's make it or break it, but it's like every other kick.”
Manheim Township takes a 10-7 lead on Central Dauphin with a 27-yard Jackson Wright field goal. 1:06 left. #LNPfiotball pic.twitter.com/oQeQlyCpBt— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) September 7, 2019
Trailing 3-0 through three quarters, Township (3-0) rallied for 10 unanswered points in the final 12 minute. After the Central Dauphin defense had bottled up the Blue Streaks for most of three quarters, quarterback Harrison Kirk engineered a pair of scoring drives with big-gain plays. With the ball on the 50-yard line and 7:45 remaining, Kirk connected with Jonathan Horst for 20 yards and hit Mickey Stokes for a leaping catch at the 1 before dialing up a quarterback dive that gave Manheim Township its first lead of the game with 7:01 remaining.
“He showed resiliency,” Manheim Township coach Mark Evans said of Kirk (13 for 31, 278 yards, 1 interception). “He was frustrated, and I was frustrated. They're very well coached defensively, and we were all frustrated. But I just asked him, 'What do you like?' And he told me, and we just kind of rolled with it from that point forward.”
The ensuing dive for the Rams (1-2) stalled at midfield, where Township's Tyler Kurtz burst through the line to stuff a third-down run. With the momentum, Kirk and the Blue Streaks offense with an eight-play, 70-yard drive that featured big-gain catches from Brett Benjamin, Ben Mann and Stokes to set up Wright's go-ahead 27-yard field goal.
“Our defense was on the field a lot in that second half,” Central Dauphin coach Glen McNamee said. “Our offense wasn't able to get things going. Even still, they have some tremendous players over there, and they made those big plays. Some of those 50-50 balls, we defended many of them well. But when you give them so many chances, there's a greater chance that they're going to get some of them.”
Manhein Township converts a fourth and 4. Harrison Kirk to Jaden Floyd for 5 yards to keep the drive alive. Central Dauphin leads 7-0. #LNPFootball pic.twitter.com/n5B4LNc2YZ— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) September 7, 2019
The Blue Streaks had blinked first in a clash between District Three Class 6A heavyweights. Nyeem Sims knocked down a Wright field goal attempt from the 15, and Malachi Bowman scooped up the bouncing ball and carried it 85 yards to give the Rams a lead with 4:31 left in the third quarter.
“When we went down 7-0, I think the guys were a little deflated,” Evans said, “but immediately, I heard some rally cries going. ‘Let's go make a play on defense. Let's go make a play on defense.’ And that's what they did.”
The Blue Streaks held the Rams to 126 yards of offense, limiting quarterback Max Mosey to nine completions for 51 yards and keeping holding receiver Nick Chimienti (6 catches, 35 yards) without a catch in the second half.
The two teams played each other six times since the start of the 2016 season, including twice in the postseason. Township's tense victory Friday was its third in the recent rivalry during that span.
Final pass of the game for Central Dauphin falls incomplete. Manheim Township rallies from a 7-0 fourth-quarter deficit to win 10-7. Blue Streaks remain unbeaten. #LNPFootball pic.twitter.com/m3AAmA3mZ0— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) September 7, 2019
“Every time we play them,” Wright said, “we know it's going to be close. We know it's going to be a dogfight. Coach was telling us all week that it was going to come down to the last couple seconds, last couple minutes. It definitely did, and it feels good to get the win.”