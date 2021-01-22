Down eight points midway through the second quarter, Manheim Township made some defensive adjustments and scored the game’s next 16 points. The Blue Streaks held off a third quarter charge from Penn Manor and pulled away in the fourth quarter for an eventual 58-41 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One boys basketball victory Friday night.

How it happened: Penn Manor led 13-10 at the end of the first quarter and went up 18-10 midway through the second quarter when Manheim Township made its move. The ensuing 16-point Blue Streak swing lasted from the 3:00 mark of the second quarter to 6:00 mark of the third quarter.

“We switched our press and our half-court,” Manheim Township sixth-year coach Matt Johns said. “We didn’t like the pressure we were getting in our one press. We switched our press, zoned it on the back side.”

“They went to a zone-trap,” Penn Manor ninth-year coach Larry Bellew said. “We worked on it. We put in an attack against it. We just didn’t comprehend it.”

The Streaks kept up the pressure the entire night, leading to more than a dozen Comet turnovers and keeping Penn Manor from getting comfortable offensively. The Comets shot 38 percent from the floor (15 for 39).

“So every now and then you do break the press but then you take a bad shot,” Bellew said. “That’s almost as good as a turnover.”

The Comets trimmed the deficit to 29-27 at the 2:45 mark of the third quarter but never got any closer, trailing 37-30 heading into the final frame.

Meanwhile, Manheim Township, after struggling from the perimeter in the first half, made an effort to spread the floor in the second half, setting back screens and feeding the ball into the post.

Star players: Manheim Township got solid contributions across the board, with senior guard Zach Hartz (14 points) and junior guard JT Weaver (11 points) leading the scoring, while starters Daniel Engle, Seth Miller and Jon Seyfert combined for 25 points. Streaks’ sixth man Brok Oldac provided six points in the second quarter.

The Comets were paced by senior guard Reed Lawrence (13 points) and senior forward Brayde Erb (11 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks).

What it means: With the win, Manheim Township improved to 2-2 Section One, 3-2 overall. As a result, the Streaks are still in the thick of the Section One race with Hempfield (3-1, 4-1), McCaskey (2-1, 2-2) and Cedar Crest (2-1, 2-2).

The Comets, who three nights earlier lost to Cedar Crest by just three points, dropped to 0-4 league, 1-5 overall.

Up next: On Tuesday, Manheim Township travels to McCaskey, while Penn Manor travels to Hempfield.

BOX SCORE

