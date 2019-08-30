DALLASTOWN — The offense was impressive, but aside from the opening series, Manheim Township’s defense allowed host Dallastown virtually nothing on Friday night.
The early Wildcats punch was long forgotten when the Blue Streaks responded with four sacks, forcing four turnovers, and blocking a punt — all the first half — in a 56-7 romp.
“The guys just needed to loosen up a little bit,” Manheim Township coach Mark Evans said after his team improved to 2-0.
The Blue Streaks totaled 467 yards of offense, 403 of which was on the ground, as they took full advantage of the short fields provided by the defense.
A fumbled Wildcats kick return led to Township going up 21-7. Later in the half, consecutive Dallastown drives ended with interceptions by Matt Mikulka and Nate Carpenter, which led to two more scores and a 35-7 advantage.
Turning point: Dallastown scored first, marching down the field in impressive fashion. However, it took all of one play for Township to right its ship when Jaden Floyd took a handoff and raced 61 yards for the tying score.
Star of the game: Floyd ran 14 times for 206 and two touchdowns.
“The offensive line was phenomenal this game,” said Floyd. “I came out, I had a wide open hole and just went on full speed from there.”
Key statistic: With the help of the four sacks, part of 11 tackles for losses, Manheim Township held Dallastown to minus-24 yards rushing. Take out the opening drive, and the Wildcats were held to 44 yards of total offense.
Quotable: “We had a good week of practice and knew what we had to accomplish tonight,” Evans said. “We knew that they were going to give us a heck of a punch on their home opener, so we were ready for it.”
Up next: Manheim Township will host Mid-Penn Conference power Central Dauphin on Friday night.