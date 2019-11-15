Seven different Manheim Township players scored goals Friday night in an 8-2 Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League Bears Division game against Cumberland Valley at Twin Ponds.
Mitchell Thompson scored at 9:23 in the first period to tie the game at one. Olivia Yoder scored 1:54 seconds later, part of a string of five straight goals for the Blue Streaks (1-4), who scored as many goals Friday as they had in their first four games. Jared Gordon made 20 saves in his first win of the season.
The Eagles (1-4-0) had taken a 1-0 lead on Nicole Wood's goal at 7:26, but the lead was short-lived. Kieran Schneider also scored for Cumberland Valley, and Nicholas White made 30 saves.
In the Viola Division
Hempfield 4, Susuehannock 3: The Black Knights (3-1-0) bounced back from their first loss of the season with a come-from-behind win, erasing deficits of 2-0 and 3-2. Conestoga Valley's Cameron Macariola scored two goals, including the go-ahead tally with 9:32 remaining. Conestoga Vlaley's Joshua Griel made 33 saves in the victory.
Cody Rodgers scored two goals for the Warriors (0-4-1), and Brady Frey made 22 saves.
Cedar Crest 8, Manheim Central 0: With players from Cedar Crest, Elco, Lebanon and Lebanon Catholic, the Falcons (5-0) remained unbeaten. Lebanon's Todd Griffiths and Elco's Isaac long each scored two goals, and Chandler Walborn made four saves. At the other end, Gage McCabe made 55 saves for the Barons (0-4).
Friday's Other Scores
Bears Division
Hershey 5, Lower Dauphin 1
Viola Division
Central York 9, Palmyra 1
West Shore 4, Dallastown 2
Penn Manor 3, Elizabethtown 1 (Game Story)
Sunday's Schedule
Viola Division
Penn Manor vs. Warwick at Lancaster Ice Rink, 8:15 p.m.
Monday's Schedule
Bears Division
Manheim Township vs. Susquehanna at Twin Ponds, 7:45 p.m.
Central Dauphin vs. Palmyra at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:30 p.m.
Viola Division
Keystone vs. Twin Valley at Body Zone, 6:45 p.m.
Cedar Crest vs. West Shore at Twin Ponds, 7 p.m.
Warwick vs. Susquehannock at York Ice Arena, 7 p.m.
Hempfield vs. Palmyra at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:30 p.m.
Annville-Cleona vs. Manheim Central at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:45 p.m.
For more information, visit the CPIHL's website.