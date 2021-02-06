WEST LAWN — Cedar Crest’s Logan Smith got off to a great start during Saturday’s Lancaster-Lebanon League boys swimming championships.

The junior’s breaststroke split in the opening event, the 200-yard medley relay, was an eye-popping 25.18 seconds. He was only getting started.

Smith, who has committed to swim on the college level at Kentucky, used that momentum to win the 200 individual medley in 1:55.60.

“It definitely was one of those thrilling things of getting the adrenaline going and knowing this was going to be a good meet,” he said. “I was trying to go for around that time. It was nice to reach that and I know I can continue that on to districts and hopefully drop that down.”

Still, Smith saved his best for last. Setting his sights on the 100 breaststroke meet and league records — marks he set last year. He started the race strong and kept on going, setting new records by swimming a 56.06.

“It was a rewarding thing to be able to come back and know that yes, things changed, and training stopped for a little while, it’s showing improvement and continuing to drop, just like nothing happened,” he said.

Smith’s performance overshadowed a great meet for Manheim Township. One day after the Blue Streaks won the girls team title, the boys amassed 123 points to win the team championship, 25 points ahead of Ephrata. It's the team's fourth straight crown and ninth overall.

Township led heading into the final race, the 400 free relay, which pitted the Streaks and the Mountaineers. The foursome of Henry Gingrich, Graham Calhoun, Sean Cliff and Connor Paladino teamed to go 3:13.35 to win the event and secure team honors.

“We train all year. We try to drop our own times. But at the end of the day, it’s amazing to do something as a part of the team,” said Paladino, a senior. “We all love the relays and love swimming for each other. That’s what makes high school swimming special. We train together, swim together and do everything together.”

It was also a great start, as Township won the 200 medley relay as Paladino, Gingrich and Calhoun combined with Brady Schwartz to swim 1:36.06.

“It’s a great feeling,” Gingrich said. “The team chemistry this year was amazing. Although we love swimming, we all love being together.”

Of course, they found individual success as well. Paladino won the 50 free in 21.17 and Gingrich won the 100 butterfly with a 51.26.

“My 50 free I wasn’t too confident. (I was) seeded 1.2 seconds behind Thomas McGillan (Ephrata), who is phenomenal,” Paladino said. “Our medley relay I was able to 20.54 split and I said to myself, ‘I'm coming for him.’ I held on, fought him and when I touched it was a really good feeling.”

“In last year’s 100 fly I didn’t do as good as I wanted to,” Gingrich said. “Every day I thought about this event and it feels great being able to do it. All the hard work does pay off, even if you think it doesn’t, it does.”

Ephrata was solid in its own right, including championship swims by McGillan, a senior, and freshman Ethan Lloyd.

McGillan, who got touched out by Paladino in the 50 free, exacted revenge in the 100 free with a 46.66. Lloyd took the honors in the 500 free, swimming a 4:51.64.

McGillan and Lloyd were a part of the final relay, along with Colby Simes and Lucas Knopsnyder. Earlier, McGillan, Simes and Knopsnyder teamed with Nathan Kimmel to win the 200 free relay (1:29.33).

“We re-broke our team records, so I think we're all pretty happy with that swim. We all did really well,” McGillan said. “I was happy with the 100, I shaved .7 seconds from my best. In the 50 I had a pretty slow start and (Paladino) got me on that. He really brought it.”

Lloyd had a great first L-L League championship meet.

“I had a lot of energy left after that 500. It felt great,” he said. “After that 200 IM I lost (to Smith) and I was kind of mad so I kind of brought it back in the 500. That was my redemption.”

A pair of epic battles went down between juniors Ethan Shonk of Donegal and Warwick’s Theo Lance.

Lance and Shonk traded the lead in the 200 free and were neck-and-neck down the stretch, only to have Shonk (1:45.17) touch out Lance by a mere .03.

The two squared off later in the 100 backstroke and once again it was Shonk who reigned victorious with a 52.25, by a very narrow .51.

“I knew going into it was going to be tough races,” Shonk said. “He’s one of my good friends and I knew his times were fairly close to mine. I knew it was his birthday today and he was going to want it bad.

“The 200 free I just put my head down and went for it. Any competition you can get, and with the pandemic you take what you can get, so I think we were even lucky to have this right now.”