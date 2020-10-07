From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 31, until the last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s going on around the league …

1. A trio of linebackers continue to do plenty of dirty work for Manheim Township, which is back on track after last week’s 49-14 triumph at Cedar Crest for the Blue Streaks’ first victory this season. Active ‘backers Cade Clancy (29 tackles, 3 for losses, 1 sack, 1 QB hurry), Tyrese Washington (18 tackles) and Aaron Paul (17 tackles, 3 for losses, 1 sack, 1 QB hurry, 1 pass breakup) have spearheaded Township’s defense, which has five sacks and four interceptions and is allowing 281 yards a game. The Streaks stuffed Cedar Crest for 17 rushing yards on 18 attempts last week, and they’ll be looking for a similar effort Friday, when Township heads to Millersville to tangle with Penn Manor. The Comets are 0-3 and looking for some traction. Their first three foes — Warwick, Hempfield and Wilson — are a combined 7-2, and they all presented an array of challenges for Penn Manor’s defense. Now the Comets must contend with the Streaks’ balanced attack, which is churning out 397 yards a game — third-best in the L-L League. Clancy (259 rushing yards, 7.6 avg., 2 TD) has keyed the ground game, and QB Evan Clark (537 passing yards, 7 TD, 0 INT) has been ultra efficient up top. And last week, when skipper Mark Evans went to his bench, Michael Vega came in and went 4 for 5 for 80 yards with two TD tosses. Will this be the week Penn Manor’s defense puts it all together and makes a stand? The Comets sure hope so, when they host the suddenly streaking Streaks.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS

2. Let’s get all of the funky numbers out of the way first: McCaskey’s losing streak hit a maddening 20 games in a row last week, when the Red Tornado was tripped up by Hempfield by a 45-7 count. McCaskey is yielding 387 yards a game, which is 23rd in the league, and the Tornado has given up 621 passing yards, which is the most in the league. But there has been some bright spots, like: WR Isaac Burks is quickly establishing himself as a go-to threat on the flanks; he has seven receptions for 157 yards, good for 22 yards a grab, with a TD catch, and Burks popped a kickoff return 93 yards for a TD last week vs. Hempfield. And then there’s RB Shymere Covington, who had a 67-yard rushing night last Friday against the Black Knights, and he leads the club in rushing heading into Week 4, when McCaskey will welcome Wilson. The Bulldogs are barking once again; since that 48-7 Week 1 loss against Governor Mifflin, Wilson has snapped back with two wins in a row to share the Section 1 lead with Hempfield, and QB Kaleb Brown, returning from an injury, passed for 134 yards, rushed for 115 yards, and accounted for three scores in last week’s 35-8 dub over Penn Manor. So McCaskey’s defense will have its hands full with the Bulldogs. We’ll have our eyes on a pair of Tornado ‘backers to roam and make sticks: Ruben Pabon and Jose Garcia are both off to quick starts in the tackle department, and they’ll need to make stops against a Bulldogs’ offense that has rushed for nearly 600 yards, and averages 284 yards a game.

3. We’re anxious to see how Ephrata snaps back after last week’s 31-20 setback against Lebanon, which feasted on six turnovers and rallied past the Mountaineers behind Matt Brown’s three fourth-quarter TD runs. Ephrata had a zillion chances against the Cedars, including a trio of first-and-goal situations in the first half. But the Mounts fumbled the ball away all three times — talk about frustration city — and were left wondering what-if at the end of the night. Now Ephrata gets a team that it spent the last two years chasing: Lancaster Catholic, and the Crusaders are spinning their wheels at 0-3 and trying to figure some things out. Catholic and Ephrata were Section 3 foes the last two years, and the Crusaders won both meetings: 35-12 in 2018 and 43-14 last fall. Ephrata came into last year’s clash riding a 2-game winning streak, and was looking to make a statement in the section hunt. It didn’t happen, and Catholic went on to win its second section championship in a row. We’ll see if Ephrata gets whirling dervish QB Miracle Wratto (lower-body injury) back for Friday’s tilt; he’s missed the last two games. Catholic, meanwhile, suffered a 48-0 setback against rampaging Lampeter-Strasburg last week, so the Crusaders will be looking for some firmer footing after suffering their first shutout L since 2013.

Too cute .... Ephrata QB Miracle Wratto, our with an injury, playing catch with a fan pregame #LLfootball #LLsports @VarsityMountsFB pic.twitter.com/3wsipx6Uey — Jeff Reinhart LNP (@JeffReinhart77) October 2, 2020

