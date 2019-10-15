Manheim Township and Lancaster Catholic will play for their respective team championships after semifinal victories Tuesday at the District Three girls team tennis championships.
The top-seeded Blue Streaks downed No. 5 Conestoga Valley 3-0 in a Class 3A semifinal at Racquet Club West.
The No. 3 seeded Crusaders took down second-seeded Kennard-Dale 3-0 at the Hershey Racquet Club.
Scotty Reynolds picked up a straight-set win at No. 2 singles for the Blue Streaks, while the Township tandem of Julia Briner and Cami Henneman at No. 1 doubles and the duo of Sarah Pestana and Sophie Yost at second doubles also won in straight sets.
Reynolds defeated the Buckskins’ Rachel Eby 6-1, 6-3. Briner and Henneman downed Ellie Kready and Nina Kramer 6-0, 6-0. Pestana and Yost knocked off Jessica Chen and Alexcis Johns 6-3, 6-0.
The Streaks will take on No. 3 Conrad Weiser at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Hershey Racquet Club in the 3A championship match. CW beat No. 2 Hershey 3-0 Tuesday.
Hershey and CV will play for third and a berth in states at 4 p.m. Thursday at Hershey Racquet Club.
In Class 2A, the Crusaders’ top two singles players — Riley Smith at No. 1 and Anna Millen at No. 2 — both won by 6-0, 6-0 scores against their Kennard-Dale foes. Smith toppled Brianna Miller and Millen took down Megan Hawkins.
Catholic’s Meg Grassberger and Katie Hollister dispatched the Rams’ Julie Rubelman and Grace Maccarelli 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles.
The Crusaders will challenge No. 4 Hamburg in a 5:30 p.m. final at HRC. Hamburg upset No. 1 Wyomissing 3-2 Tuesday.
Wyomissing and Kennard-Dale will meet at 2:30 p.m. Thursday for third place and a berth in states.