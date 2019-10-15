Tennis logo
Lancaster Newspapers

Manheim Township and Lancaster Catholic will play for their respective team championships after semifinal victories Tuesday at the District Three girls team tennis championships.

The top-seeded Blue Streaks downed No. 5 Conestoga Valley 3-0 in a Class 3A semifinal at Racquet Club West.

The No. 3 seeded Crusaders took down second-seeded Kennard-Dale 3-0 at the Hershey Racquet Club.

Scotty Reynolds picked up a straight-set win at No. 2 singles for the Blue Streaks, while the Township tandem of Julia Briner and Cami Henneman at No. 1 doubles and the duo of Sarah Pestana and Sophie Yost at second doubles also won in straight sets.

Reynolds defeated the Buckskins’ Rachel Eby 6-1, 6-3. Briner and Henneman downed Ellie Kready and Nina Kramer 6-0, 6-0. Pestana and Yost knocked off Jessica Chen and Alexcis Johns 6-3, 6-0.

The Streaks will take on No. 3 Conrad Weiser at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Hershey Racquet Club in the 3A championship match. CW beat No. 2 Hershey 3-0 Tuesday.

Hershey and CV will play for third and a berth in states at 4 p.m. Thursday at Hershey Racquet Club.

In Class 2A, the Crusaders’ top two singles players — Riley Smith at No. 1 and Anna Millen at No. 2 — both won by 6-0, 6-0 scores against their Kennard-Dale foes. Smith toppled Brianna Miller and Millen took down Megan Hawkins.

Sign up for our newsletter

Catholic’s Meg Grassberger and Katie Hollister dispatched the Rams’ Julie Rubelman and Grace Maccarelli 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles.

The Crusaders will challenge No. 4 Hamburg in a 5:30 p.m. final at HRC. Hamburg upset No. 1 Wyomissing 3-2 Tuesday.

Wyomissing and Kennard-Dale will meet at 2:30 p.m. Thursday for third place and a berth in states.