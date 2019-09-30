They meet again.
And this time, a Lancaster-Lebanon League title’s at stake.
On one side of the net today at Ephrata Middle School will be Section One champion Manheim Township. Facing the Blue Streaks will be Lancaster Catholic, which finished the regular season atop Section Three.
When the teams last met, early in the season on Aug. 26, the Streaks swept to a 5-0 win — the only loss the Crusaders have taken this season. But now, with each team coming off an L-L team tournament semifinal win Monday, the stakes are considerably higher.
Against Section Two second seed Manheim Central the host Blue Streaks went on to a 3-0 win Monday.
At first singles, Avery Palandjian defeated Eliana Shenk 6-3, 6-1, while teammate Scotty Reynolds swept Courtney Weaver 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2.
The third win came at No. 1 doubles, as Julia Briner and Cami Henneman shut down Cassie Ginder and Brianna Mylin 6-1, 6-0.
The other two matches did not finish.
Hosting Monday’s other semifinal, the Crusaders came away with a 3-1 win over Section One runner-up Conestoga Valley.
While the No. 1 singles matchup of Catholic’s Riley Smith and CV’s Jacquelyn McBride didn’t finish, the Crusaders won the other two singles matches as well as No. 1 singles.
Angellie San Jose outlansted Rachel Eby 6-1, 2-6, 6-3 at second singles, while teammate Meg Grasberger also went three against Sophia Steed, coming out on top 6-4, 2-6, 6-3.
At No. 1 doubles, Anna Millen and Katie Hollister topped Ellie Kready and Nina Kramer 6-1, 6-3.
Jessica Chen and Alexcis Johns collected the Buckskins’ lone victory of the day, topping Alexis Morgan and Mary Connolly 6-4, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles.