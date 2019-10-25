Manheim Township and Lancaster Catholic each had easy wins Friday, Oct. 25 at Hershey Racquet Club as they advanced to Saturday's semifinals of the PIAA girls tennis team tournament.
The Blue Streaks, who remained undefeated at 18-0, downed District Seven third seed Upper Saint Clair 4-1 in a Class 3A quarterfinal.
The Crusaders, who are 18-2 with their only losses coming against Manheim Township, rolled to a 3-0 win over District Nine winner St. Marys in Class 2A.
Avery Palandjian (6-3, 6-3), Scotty Reynolds (6-2, 6-3) and Kyle Kurtz (6-1, 6-1) won their singles matches for Township, and Julia Briner and Cami Henneman (6-4, 6-4) won at No. 1 doubles.
The Blue Streaks will take on District Seven runner-up Fox Chapel, which defeated Unionville 3-2 Friday, in Saturday’s semifinals at 9:30 a.m. at Hershey Racquet Club.
The winner of that match will play the winner of District One third-place finisher Radnor and District One second-place finisher Downingtown West at 3:30 p.m. for the state title.
For Lancaster Catholic, Riley Smith (6-0, 6-1) and Anna Millen (6-0, 6-0) won in singles while Meg Grasberger and Katie Hollister (6-2, 6-3) took No. 1 doubles.
The Crusaders meet District Seven runner-up Knoch at 1 p.m. Saturday. The winner of that match goes up against the winner of District One winner Lower Moreland and District Seven winner, and defending champion, Sewickley Academy for the 2A crown at 5:30 p.m.