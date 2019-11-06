From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 5, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

1. Manheim Township and Central Dauphin might as well be section rivals. The Blue Streaks and the Rams have squared off at least once in every season since 2010, and when Township and CD clash in a much-anticipated D3-6A semifinal-rounder on Friday in Neffsville, it will be the 15th meeting between the teams since 2010, and the Streaks and Rams will square off in the D3 playoff for the fourth year in a row. CD leads the series 10-4 since 2010 — including wins in the first nine games in a row over that stretch — but Township has won the last two regular-season games in a row, and four of the last five head-to-head meetings. That includes a nip-and-tuck 10-7 nonleague victory earlier this season, when Jackson Wright drilled a go-ahead 27-yard field goal with time running out. CD has won two games in overtime in the series since 2010, and the Rams are 3-1 in D3 playoff games against Township since 2012 (the Streaks beat the Rams in a D3 playoff game back in 2007). … The crux of Friday’s showdown: CD’s stout defense vs. Township’s quick-strike offense, which averages 416 yards and 45 points a game. Among Class 6A teams across the state, only Delaware Valley (District 2) has scored more points this season (507, to Township’s 502). … CD defenders to watch include ‘backers Elijah Vargas (79 tackles, 12 for losses, 4 sacks, 10 QB hurries, 3 INT) and Paul Clark (93 tackles), D-ends Marques Holton (53 tackles, 11 for losses, 6 sacks, 5 QB hurries) and Amir Walton (61 tackles, 11.5 for losses, 7 sacks, 2 QB hurries), and D-backs Nick Chimienti (3 INT), Malachi Bowman (4 INT, 4 pass breakups) and Nyeem Sims (2 INT, 6 pass breakups). The Rams have 25 sacks, 67.5 tackles for losses, and they’ve forced 26 turnovers. That unit held Township to a season-low 10 points and a season-low 28 rushing yards in their Week 3 collision.

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP VS. CENTRAL DAUPHIN HEAD-TO-HEAD: 2010 (CD won 37-27 nonleague); 2011 (CD won 28-21 in OT nonleague); 2012 (CD won 21-7 nonleague, and CD won 38-30 in D3 playoffs); 2013 (CD won 21-10 nonleague); 2014 (CD won 34-27 in OT nonleague); 2015 (CD won 42-12 nonleague); 2016 (CD won 31-9 nonleague, and CD won 34-14 in D3 playoffs); 2017 (Township won 17-14 nonleague, and Township won 28-0 in D3 playoffs); 2018 (Township won 22-12 nonleague, and CD won 27-0 in D3 playoffs); 2019 (Township won 10-7 nonleague). Friday’s rematch is for a spot in the D3-6A title game opposite the Wilson vs. Harrisburg winner.

2. Lancaster Catholic’s defense has been pretty good. Check the numbers: The Crusaders are allowing 219 yards a game — second-best in the league behind Manheim Township, which is yielding just 129 yards a game — and Catholic has surrendered just 795 rushing yards, also No. 2 in the league, also behind Township (552 yards). And this: The Crusaders’ defense — keyed by Swiss army knife Andrew Miklos — finished the regular season with two shutouts in their final three games, and Catholic has given up just 14 points in the last 16 quarters. The Crusaders have allowed 146 points against, third-fewest among L-L League teams. All really solid numbers across the board. But Catholic will get an entirely different animal on Friday, when the Crusaders take on Middletown in a D3-3A semifinal-round showdown on the Blue Raiders’ home turf. Middletown features a 1,000-yard passer and two 1,000-yard rushers; QB Tony Powell (58-of-97 for 1,111 yards, 15 TDs, 5 INT) averages 19 yards per completion, and RB Jose Lopez (1,395 yards, 16 TDs) and RB Tymir Jackson (1,095 yards, 10 TDs) both average 8-plus yards per carry. The Blue Raiders can move the ball and score — a lot. Catholic’s defensive numbers have been really solid up to this point. But the Crusaders will need their best D effort to date against Middletown, which is angling for its fourth D3-3A championship in a row.

3. Lampeter-Strasburg topped Elco 34-7 in a D3-4A first-rounder, and the Pioneers didn’t need to go up top very much; L-S bolted for 365 yards on the ground as Bryan McKim (140 yards, 1 TD) and Alex Knapp (85 yards, 1 TD) found plenty of holes to run through. That was a good thing; with QB Conner Nolt (ankle) out, coach John Manion had third- and fourth-stringers Berkeley Wagner and Logan Bradley share the signal-calling duties, and they combined to go 6-for-8 through the air. The Pioneers have been without all-star QB Sean McTaggart (knee) all season. Now Nolt is out, so that's not exactly an ideal situation — and talk about bad timing. But the Pioneers made it work vs. Elco, so they have momentum, and Wagner and Bradley got their feet wet in a postseason game. L-S’s next foe, undefeated, top-seeded York Suburban, has been playing some pretty gnarly defense, and the Trojans have been excellent in pass coverage. Suburban DB David Moye (8 INT, 2 pass breakups, 34 tackles, 3 for losses) spearheads a secondary that has picked off 15 passes in all, and the Trojans have 22 total takeaways, 18 sacks and 50 stops for losses. Other key cogs in Suburban’s D include LB Dermot Pogson (50 tackles, 3 for losses), DT Devante Embrey-Banks (27 tackles, 9 for losses, 4 sacks, 12 QB hurries), and DE Isaiah Pineda (30 tackles, 3 for losses, 12 QB hurries). L-S’s offense is fourth-best in the L-L League, cranking out 388 yards a game. But that group — which will be without Nolt (68-of-136 for 1,371 yards, 15 TD, 3 INT) again — will need a big night against Suburban’s opportunistic defense.

