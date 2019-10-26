HERSHEY — Two Lancaster-Lebanon League teams rose to the PIAA Final Four in team tennis this weekend at the Hershey Racquet Club.
After a quarterfinal victory on Friday, Oct. 25, Manheim Township saw its season close Saturday, Oct. 26, as Fox Chapel came away with a 3-1 semifinal win in Class 3A competition. And in Class 2A, Lancaster Catholic dropped a 4-1 match to Knoch.
In the 3A tournament, Fox Chapel star Charlotte James returned to school tennis with a bang this year, after spending last season on the junior tennis tour. And on Saturday, Blue Streaks No. 1 Avery Palandjian struggled to get anything started against her. Palandjian, this year’s L-L 3A singles runner-up and a District Three semifinalist, dropped a 6-0, 6-0 decision to James.
The battle between two freshmen — Township's Kayla Kurtz and Fox Chapel's Catherine Petrovich — at No. 3 singles was a highlight of the day.
Neither showed nerves and the match went down to the wire. Kurtz had forged a 5-4 lead in the opening set, but Petrovich rallied for a 7-5 win.
Petrovich jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the second set, painting the lines with her shots. But Kurtz found some momentum and never quit, getting the match to 4-2 and game point. Petrovich then ripped a ball down the right sideline and went on take three of the final four games for a 6-3 win.
The teams split the doubles matches. Township’s Julia Briner and Cami Henneman won 6-2, 6-2, but Diya Reddy and Anna Ferris beat the Streaks’ Sarah Pastrana and Sophie Yost 6-0, 6-0.
At No. 2 singles, Township’s Scotty Reynolds dropped her first set 6-0, but rallied to grab a 7-5 win in the second set against Carissa Shepard. The two did not finish.
"The kids fought today — (they) are used to winning 6-1 and I told them today would be tough and the matches could 6-4 or 7-5 wins,” Township coach John Briner said. “Scotty lost 6-0 but figured out what she needed to do to win 7-5. Proud of her for figuring it out. She showed a lot of heart.
“I can't imagine the nerves on those two freshmen and Kayla Kurtz just gets the ball back. She is frustrating to play and today she went up against another similar player. It was a great match to watch.
“We are young (with only one senior) and we will be back.”
In Class 2A, Lancaster Catholic’s No. 1 doubles duo of Meg Grasberger and Katie Hollister quickly won their match 6-1, 6-0. However, Knoch followed up with wins in all three singles matches.
Laura Greb beat Riley Smith 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1, while the Bauer sisters, Brooke and Ally, took care of the second and third spots. Brooke Bauer beat Anna Millen 6-3, 6-1, while Ally Bauer edged Angelle San Jose 6-2, 6-0. Both used strong ground strokes to force their opponents to make mistakes.
With the outcome decided, officials allowed the second doubles to finish, and Caroline Ejzak and Riley Wynn beat the Catholic duo of Mary Connolly and Alexis Morgan 6-4, 6-4.
“It was a good season for a small school like ours,” Lancaster Catholic coach Victor Fissella said. “It was a season of firsts — singles, doubles and team championship final four. We have seven seniors and I think they have appreciated every step we have taken this year. We have preached discipline, so we need to begin to rebuild and develop some younger players for next year.”