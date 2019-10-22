The Manheim Township girls tennis team knocked off defending Class 3A champion Harriton in the first round of the PIAA Girls Tennis Team Championships Tuesday.
The Blue Streaks remained undefeated at 17-0 by downing the District One fourth-place Rams 3-2 at Hershey Racquet Club.
In Class 2A, Lancaster Catholic had little trouble in defeating District Four runner-up Central Columbia 4-1.
Both teams move on to Friday’s quarterfinals at Hershey Racquet Club.
Much like the District Three Class 3A final against Conrad Weiser on Thursday, Manheim Township needed a three-set win from the No. 1 doubles team of Julia Briner and Cami Henneman. Against Harriton, they outlasted Allison Liao and Josephine Kwok 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. Briner and Henneman were 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-3 winners against Weiser.
Also winning for the Blue Streaks were Scotty Reynolds (6-4, 6-2) at No. 2 singles and Kayla Kurtz (6-0, 6-1) at No. 3.
For the Crusaders (17-2), Riley Smith and Anna Millen in singles, and Meg Grasberger and Katie Hollister in doubles each won 6-0, 6-0, while Angelle San Jose was a 6-1, 6-1 winner.
On Friday, Manheim Township plays at 11 a.m. against Upper Saint Clair, the District Seven third-place team that defeated McDowell 5-0 Tuesday.
Lancaster Catholic takes on St. Marys at 6:30 p.m. St. Marys, the District Nine champion, defeated Beaver 3-2.