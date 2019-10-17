Cocalico vs Manheim Twp.-LL Football
Buy Now

Manheim Twp.'s Nate Carpenter (35) is congratulated by teammate Jonathan Engel (9) after scoring a touchdown against Cocalico during first half action of an L-L crossover game at Cocalico High School in Denver Friday September 20, 2019.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 5, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league

1. Garden Spot and Manheim Central will go toe-to-toe as Section 2 combatants for the final time in the foreseeable future on Friday; the Spartans are slated to shuffle off to Section 3 next fall, so it might be a while before Garden Spot and Central square off on a varsity football field again. Safe to say the Barons — with record-breaking QB Evan Simon (101-of-186 for 1,620 yards, 12 TDs) in the pocket — will look to fly the friendly skies on Friday, so we’ll have our eyes on a pair of Spartans’ DB’s to try and clamp down on Barons’ receivers on the flanks: Ethan Good (14 tackles, 1 INT) and Joel Martin (20 tackles, 2 pass breakups) have to help mark Central’s troika of big-play pass-catchers — Colby Wagner (49-844, 6 TDs), Ben Wagner (24-409, 3 TDs) and J.D. Grube (13-194). Conversely, with shifty Garden Spot QB Jesse Martin flashing his run-pass abilities, Central might consider employing a spy of sorts on defense; watch out for Barons’ whirling dervish LB Maliki Rivera (54 tackles, 7 sacks) to have his eyes squarely on Martin when Central and Sparty Nation clash on Friday. The Barons need a win to clinch no worse than tie for the Section 2 title.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS

2. In this day and age of the forward pass, strong-armed quarterbacks and quick wideouts — hello, 7-on-7 camps — it’s kind of a surprise that just two of the 24 L-L League teams are averaging more than 400 yards a game: Manheim Township (409) and Lampeter-Strasburg (403). That’s it. Of course, that could also mean improved defense across the board, which isn’t a bad thing. It’s just that pretty much everyone enjoys offensive fireworks these days. Anyway … here’s the cool thing about the Blue Streaks and the Pioneers: Not only are they No. 1 and No. 2 in the league in team offense, but they’re also No. 1 and No. 2 in the league in team defense; Township is tops (145 yards a game against) and L-S is second (207 yards a game against). Top two offenses. Top two defenses. Same two teams. That’s a neat trick.

3. WEEK 9 PICKS

Another week, another slate packed with prediction landmines. This wasn’t easy, especially the Section 3 games, which have all been wildly wacky all season …

LAST WEEK: 9-3

OVERALL: 93-23

Manheim Township over McCaskey

Wilson over Cedar Crest

Hempfield over Penn Manor

Warwick over Conestoga Valley

Manheim Central over Garden Spot

Lampeter-Strasburg over Elizabethtown

Sign up for our newsletter

Cocalico over Solanco

Lancaster Catholic over Donegal

Elco over Annville-Cleona

Lebanon over Octorara

Ephrata over Pequea Valley

Columbia over Northern Lebanon

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage