From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 5, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

1. Garden Spot and Manheim Central will go toe-to-toe as Section 2 combatants for the final time in the foreseeable future on Friday; the Spartans are slated to shuffle off to Section 3 next fall, so it might be a while before Garden Spot and Central square off on a varsity football field again. Safe to say the Barons — with record-breaking QB Evan Simon (101-of-186 for 1,620 yards, 12 TDs) in the pocket — will look to fly the friendly skies on Friday, so we’ll have our eyes on a pair of Spartans’ DB’s to try and clamp down on Barons’ receivers on the flanks: Ethan Good (14 tackles, 1 INT) and Joel Martin (20 tackles, 2 pass breakups) have to help mark Central’s troika of big-play pass-catchers — Colby Wagner (49-844, 6 TDs), Ben Wagner (24-409, 3 TDs) and J.D. Grube (13-194). Conversely, with shifty Garden Spot QB Jesse Martin flashing his run-pass abilities, Central might consider employing a spy of sorts on defense; watch out for Barons’ whirling dervish LB Maliki Rivera (54 tackles, 7 sacks) to have his eyes squarely on Martin when Central and Sparty Nation clash on Friday. The Barons need a win to clinch no worse than tie for the Section 2 title.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS

2. In this day and age of the forward pass, strong-armed quarterbacks and quick wideouts — hello, 7-on-7 camps — it’s kind of a surprise that just two of the 24 L-L League teams are averaging more than 400 yards a game: Manheim Township (409) and Lampeter-Strasburg (403). That’s it. Of course, that could also mean improved defense across the board, which isn’t a bad thing. It’s just that pretty much everyone enjoys offensive fireworks these days. Anyway … here’s the cool thing about the Blue Streaks and the Pioneers: Not only are they No. 1 and No. 2 in the league in team offense, but they’re also No. 1 and No. 2 in the league in team defense; Township is tops (145 yards a game against) and L-S is second (207 yards a game against). Top two offenses. Top two defenses. Same two teams. That’s a neat trick.

3. WEEK 9 PICKS

Another week, another slate packed with prediction landmines. This wasn’t easy, especially the Section 3 games, which have all been wildly wacky all season …

LAST WEEK: 9-3

OVERALL: 93-23

Manheim Township over McCaskey

Wilson over Cedar Crest

Hempfield over Penn Manor

Warwick over Conestoga Valley

Manheim Central over Garden Spot

Lampeter-Strasburg over Elizabethtown

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Cocalico over Solanco

Lancaster Catholic over Donegal

Elco over Annville-Cleona

Lebanon over Octorara

Ephrata over Pequea Valley

Columbia over Northern Lebanon

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage