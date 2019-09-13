Coming off a close Week Three loss to Dallastown, Penn Manor sought a bounce-back victory over undefeated Manheim Township on Friday night.
Instead, the Blue Streaks continued their early season dominance with a 65-7 win over the Comets in Neffsville in Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One play.
X's and O's
Last season Township amassed a 10-2 record, earning its second straight Section One title in the process.
This offseason, the Streaks (1-0 L-L, 4-0 overall) returned 18 starters from that playoff-caliber squad, which explains why Township has opened the 2019 season with solid chemistry, and production, on both sides of the ball.
Key statistics
The Streaks’ spread offense, led by quarterback Harrison Kirk and halfback Jaden Floyd, hit its stride midway through the first quarter after a 51-yard scoring strike from Kirk to Floyd. In the first half, Kirk threw two more touchdown passes — a 25-yarder to Mickey Stokes and an 18-yarder to Brett Benjamin.
Floyd, by halftime, accounted for a 31-yard touchdown run, atop two big-play carries of 39 and 16 yards. Township's pass-heavy attack, after two quarters, had racked up 393 total yards.
On defense, the Streaks applied pressure early and often, holding Penn Manor (0-1, 1-3) to just 99 total yards of offense. Constantly under duress, Comets' quarterback Luke Braas completed 8 of 19 passes for 123 yards and one touchdown.
Turning point
Township sophomore Isaiah Jones returned the opening kickoff for an 85-yard touchdown, immediately alleviating any and all pregame jitters for Kirk and company. From there, the Streaks tacked on six additional scores before halftime.
Stars of the game
Kirk completed 12 of 17 passes for 225 yards and three touchdowns. Floyd ran for 103 yards and one touchdown on eight carries.
Up next
Manheim Township will hit the road to face Cocalico on Friday, while Penn Manor returns home against Wilson.