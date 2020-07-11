Major League Baseball's COVID-19 issues have just struck a blow that hits close to Lancaster County.

Several news outlets have reported that Cam Gallagher, the Manheim Township grad and Kansas City Royals catcher, has tested positive for the illness.

Gallagher had played in a Royals intrasquad game Friday and said he felt fine. However, on Saturday the 27-year-old found out he tested positive. Gallagher is asymptomatic, but must self-isolate for the time being. He'll need to have two tests come back negative before Major League Baseball's coronavirus protocols let him rejoin his team.

Alec Lewis, a Royals beat writer for The Athletic, tweeted out the news Saturday afternoon, along with a statement from Gallagher.

"To say this caught me by surprise would be an understatement," Gallagher said, according to Lewis. "I played in last night's intrasquard game and felt great, then recieived the news this morning that my most recent test had come back positive. I am asymptomatic and will continue to work as hard as I can to stay ready while I quarantine. The first couple of weeks of workouts have just made me that much more excited about our ballclub and I can't wait to rejoin them and compete as soon as I'm allowed."

Gallagher had headed into spring training this year with much optimism about his fourth season in the bigs, having recovered from an oblique injury that interrupted a productive season last August. He was enjoying a similarly productive early spring in Arizona, and had batted .292 in nine games. Then the coronavirus happened, and Gallagher and some teammates relocated to Dallas to continue training on their own, Gallagher specifically working on strengthening his lower back and lower body.

After a rough start to the 2019 season offensively, he had rebounded in June, then made 12 starts in July and hit .333 with two homers in that span. Then the Royals traded Martin Maldonado, and Gallagher saw a jump in playing time. He responded well.

“Offensively,” he Gallagher told LNP | LancasterOnline correspondent Jeff Young in late March, “I could see a change that I was headed in the right direction. I was playing 4-5 times a week. You get to learn a little bit more. … But that’s when the oblique happened, and I was like, ‘Man, I waited all this time for this …’ ”

Now, he'll just have to wait a bit longer.