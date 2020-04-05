Cam Gallagher’s doing his best to look at this like part of the game … even though it’s a far cry from say, a rain delay, or the seventh-inning stretch.

One thing he won’t do, however, is waste time griping about tough breaks.

“It’s a little frustrating, but I’m just trying to go with the flow right now,” Gallagher, the Manheim Township grad and Kansas City Royals catcher, said in a recent interview. “Just trying to keep my body in shape and get ready for whenever they get a date set.”

Gallagher, 27, headed for spring training in February with every reason for optimism about his fourth big-league season. He was healthy, recovered from an oblique injury that interrupted his best stretch in the show last August. He was set as the Royals’ No. 2 catcher behind Salvador Perez, and he was excited to play for Mike Matheny, his new manager and a former major league catcher.

While all of that is unchanged today, it’s been shelved by the coronavirus. Exactly when or even if MLB will have a 2020 season remains in limbo. So Gallagher has relocated with several teammates to continue training independently in Dallas.

He actually spent the offseason there, working out with Ryan O’Hearn, Hunter Dozier and Matt Reynolds, all of whom live in the Dallas area. Gallagher focused on strengthening his lower back and lower body for the grind of catching, and he was enjoying a productive spring in Arizona, batting .292 in nine games, when the virus forced a shutdown.

“The game will always humble you, in a sense,” he said with a chuckle.

That’s how it was for Gallagher at the start of last season. Defense is his known strength, but he was hitting just .148 (8 for 54) through May. He rebounded in June, then made 12 starts in July and hit .333 with two homers during that span.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The Royals traded Martin Maldonado, who’d been filling in for the injured Perez, and Gallagher responded to his increased playing time.

“Offensively,” he said, “I could see a change that I was headed in the right direction. I was playing 4-5 times a week. You get to learn a little bit more. … But that’s when the oblique happened, and I was like, ‘Man, I waited all this time for this …’ ”

He lost the month of August to the injury, but it led him to the decision to spend his offseason training in Dallas. He remains upbeat about 2020, and Matheny’s presence is another reason. The Royals’ new boss, who replaced Ned Yost after the team’s 59-103 finish last year, played 13 years in the majors and had a strong seven-year run in charge of the Cardinals, including a National League title in 2013.

Gallagher said Matheny made a great early impression, flying to Dallas to meet with him and his offseason workout partners. Being able to offer the input of a longtime big-league catcher is another plus.

“You just want to take some of his advice and run with it,” Gallagher said. “He’s really hands-on. He’s out there running the bases, doing whatever he can. We all see that and respect that. He’s the kind of guy you want to run through a well for.”

Whenever that opportunity comes, Gallagher expects to be ready. He says he won’t need a lot of time to regain playing shape, but the restart will of course be longer for the pitchers. That’s just part of spring training, too.

• Connect with Jeff Young, a former LNP sports editor, at youngjeff212@gmail.com.