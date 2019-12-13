One week ago, Manheim Township lost its season-opener to Mechanicsburg in the first round of Manheim Central’s tip-off tournament.

The Blue Streaks haven’t lost since.

Township made it four wins in a row on Friday night thanks to a blitzkrieg defensive effort, and Katie Bushong paced the offense with 14 points in the Streaks’ 50-20 L-L League crossover-opening victory at Warwick.

Bushong, a Wilmington University recruit, where she’ll play volleyball in college, is up to 978 career points, and closing in fast on 1,000.

Township (4-1) bolted to an 18-6 first-quarter cushion, forcing six turnovers in the first eight minutes. Gracie Martin splashed a pair of 3-pointers during the Streaks’ game-opening spree, the latter giving Township a 14-4 lead, as Warwick managed just two first-quarter buckets — an early 3-pointer by Lailani Batty and layup by Tanner Armstrong at the tail end of the quarter.

The Streaks then opened the second quarter with a 9-0 run to grab a commanding 27-6 lead on Bushong’s board and put-back. Warwick (1-3) didn’t score in the second until Jess Williamson’s trey just before the half, as Township took a 27-9 lead at intermission.

“In the end, we always preach defense,” Township coach Sean Burkhart said, “so we were looking to get sops and have that lead to our offense. I thought we did that. And we’re also getting contributions from a lot of people; I’m already finding out about our rotations, and we have some depth. I’m glad it all came together and we were able to win here on Night One of league play.”

Burkhart, in his ninth season on the Streaks’ bench, earned his 149th career victory on Friday; he’ll go for 150 on Monday when Township takes on defending Section Two champ Elizabethtown.

Friday, Neither team shot particularly well in the third quarter, but Bushong had a couple of buckets — her dribble-drive hoop gave Township a cozy 34-15 edge — and the Streaks were ahead comfortably 34-15 heading into the fourth quarter.

“I think we’re starting to jell with each other on the offensive end and the defensive end,” Bushong said. “We’ve especially been talking on defense, and that’s really led to our offensive points. Our defense has really helped us, especially our press. Our press brings us energy, and gets us into our offense.”

That was Township’s formula against Warwick, which was minus leading scorer Lauren Pyle, who is participating in a soccer showcase event in Florida. She’s expected back for the Warriors’ next game on Monday.

Ali Quinn fronted Township’s unrelenting defensive efforts, as the Streaks forced 15 turnovers. She also chipped in with 10 points, while Martin and Gianna Smith had eight points apiece for Township, which out-rebounded Warwick by a whopping 33-18 margin.

Quinn and Bushong are Township’s lone returning starters, and most experienced varsity players returning this season. Burkhart has had to plug in three new starters and figure out his bench rotation.

So far, so good; the new-look Streaks certainly played like gangbusters against the Warriors.

“Second-chance points and turnovers really did us in,” Warwick coach Danny Cieniewicz said. “We have to address those things and be better in those area moving forward. We need to refocus here and get back to our roots, which is playing good half-court defense and going from there."

NOTES: Mechanicsburg hit nine 3-pointers in the Wildcats’ season-opening win over Township. The Streaks have beaten Northeastern York, Exeter, Reading and now Warwick since; Burkhart said he was impressed with how his club responded on Friday after fending off Reading in a hard-fought nonleague game just 24 hours early. … Batty had seven points for Warwick, which has dropped three in a row since topping Cocalico last Friday in the first round of the Eagles’ tip-off event in Denver. ... Bushong and Bella McCoy had eight rebounds each to spark the Streaks' board-work vs. Warwick.

