LEBANON — Too much Katie Bushong. Too much Gianna Smith. Too much Gracie Martin. And in the end, just plain too much Manheim Township.

Lebanon went tooth and nail with the Blue Streaks in a Lancaster-Lebanon League crossover game on Monday night. But Bushong poured in 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Smith pulled down 16 boards, Martin hit a couple of 3-pointers and chipped in with 12 points, and Township topped the Cedars 45-30.

The Streaks (5-1 league, 10-2 overall) remained alone in second place in the Section One hunt behind co-leaders Cedar Crest and Hempfield. The Black Knights host the Falcons tonight in Landisville, with the winner grabbing sole possession of first place. Township is at Hempfield on Friday.

Lebanon (2-4, 3-8) came into Monday’s game in a three-way tie for second place in the Section Two hunt, but slipped a game off the pace. The Cedars play at defending champ Elizabethtown on Friday.

Monday’s key stat: Township out-rebounded Lebanon by a whopping 43-15, as the Cedars simply couldn’t keep the Streaks off the boards. Smith and Bushong led the way in that department, and Bushong, a 1,000-point scorer, jump-started Township’s offense with 14 first-half points, when the Streaks built a commanding 30-16 lead.

“The defensive rebounds were really important because we wanted to limit their second-half opportunities,” Township coach Sean Burkhart said. “We wanted to make them earn their buckets.”

Lebanon made a third-quarter surge; Sophia Blouch buried a 3-pointer and Giahny Correa, who scored a team-high 12 points, converted a three-point play for a 6-0 blitz, as the Cedars sliced Township’s lead to 30-22 with 4:22 to go in the third.

After that it was all Streaks, as Martin stopped the bleeding with a wing trey, and Bushong flicked a steal and scored on a breakaway layup to put Township back up 35-22 and order was restored.

“She’s so tough,” Lebanon coach Jaime Walborn said of Bushong, who averages 20 points a game. “She uses her body well, she uses the backboard well, she knows the game and she knows how to play. But I thought we made her work hard, even though she scored 22.”

Bushong added six fourth-quarter points to help slam the door, and Smith was sensational on the boards in the second half, pulling down six rebounds in the third quarter and five more in the fourth.

“Rebounding was really big for us,” Smith said. “If we don’t rebound like that, this is a different game for sure. It would have been a lot tougher. So when we absolutely had to rebound, we got the job done.”

“She’s starting to figure things out a little bit,” Burkhart said of Smith. “I don’t think she realizes yet how good she really is. She’s going to have some moments down the stretch here for us that are really big.”

BOX SCORE

Township hit the court running Monday, cruising to a 16-5 lead behind Bushong, who had eight first-quarter points. Lebanon drilled a trio of second-quarter 3-pointers — two by Avryl Torres and one by Blouch — to remain within shouting distance. But the Streaks simply dominated on the boards throughout, and never really let the Cedars in it.

“There were two sequences in the first half where they got like six rebounds,” Walborn said. “I don’t even know if they scored off of all of them, but we kept giving them more opportunities.”

And Township, which trailed just one time Monday, took full advantage.

