It was the last game in 2019 involving a Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball team. And it turned out to be an instant classic.

Tournament MVP Katie Bushong scored 17 points, Gianna Smith had 11 points and she pulled down 14 rebounds, and Manheim Township captured the Blue Streaks’ own holiday tourney championship game with a riveting 42-40 victory over Twin Valley on Monday night in Neffsville.

Twin Valley, a Berks County League and District Three Class 5A heavyweight, led 24-12 late in the first half, but Smith’s buzzer-beater layup cut the Raiders’ lead to 10, and gave Township a ton of momentum coming out of the break.

“Those two points were huge,” Streaks’ coach Sean Burkhart noted. “When you only win by two, a play like that can be the difference. Hopefully we can ride this momentum into the new year, and get things going in Section One.”

The Streaks — now 8-2 overall, and a game behind co-leaders Cedar Crest and Hempfield in the Section One race — hit the court running in the third quarter Friday, using a 14-8 clip to cut Twin Valley’s lead to 32-28. Bushong and Gracie Martin hit clutch 3-pointers during the run, and Bushong’s basket cut the Raiders’ lead down to 32-30.

Martin gave Township its first lead of the game, 36-34, with a steal and breakaway layup with 5:02 to go. Then Ali Quinn — who knotted the game at 34-34 with a layup with 5:31 to play — plucked a steal and scored alone at the other end and the Streaks were up 38-34 with 4:02 to go.

The game had an odd finish. Trailing 42-38, Twin Valley’s Natali Foster scored on a driving layup and drew a foul with 0.8 seconds on the clock to make it 42-40. On her ensuing foul shot, game officials ruled that Foster’s free-throw attempt missed the rim, giving Township the ball — and the win, after the Streaks’ inbound pass.

“I thought we came out in the second half and played some aggressive defensive,” Martin said. “That’s what got us rolling. We’re just resilient, and we were feeding off of each other’s energy.”

Neither team mustered much offense early on, with Twin Valley taking a 4-2 lead after the first quarter; the teams combined for 16 turnovers in the first eight minutes alone — eight apiece, and the Raiders turned the ball over on their first five possessions of the game.

Twin Valley (6-3) forged ahead behind Ava Morrow, who splashed three second-quarter 3-pointers, helping the Raiders take a seemingly safe 22-8 lead with 1:20 left in the half.

Ironically, Township trailed Palmyra 21-8 at halftime last Friday in the first round of the tournament, but rallied for a 29-25 win. West York topped Palmyra 49-40 on Monday in the third-place game.

Monday, Morrow had 18 points and James Madison University recruit Peyton McDaniel had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Twin Valley.

But it was Township, for the second game in a row, that showed some clutch comeback chops.

“Credit to our upperclassmen, who have been through this before,” Burkhart said. “And everyone else is just kind of following suit right now. That was a good win against a good team here tonight. This was a gritty win.”

