Chatting with a visitor, Manheim Township girls soccer coach Terry Law offered this observation: “Honestly, I don’t think we’ve hit the ceiling yet.”

In light of the Blue Streaks’ 5-1 victory over Elco in the Lancaster-Lebanon League championship game Wednesday evening at Warwick High school, that’s a scary proposition for any opponent.

It’s the third title in five years and seventh overall for the Blue Streaks, who won back-to-back in 2016-17, and improved to 13-1 overall.

Handed their first loss of the season, the 2018 champion Raiders (14-1), were making their second title game appearance in three years.

This was the fifth L-L playoff meeting between the two programs — Township had won the previous four — and the second since girls soccer transitioned to the fall. The last three matches were decided in overtime, one in double overtime, and, for a scoreless first half, it appeared Wednesday’s game might go that way as well.

Then the floodgates broke.

Four minutes into the second half, Jane Bowen — one of six seniors and veterans of the 2017 title side — was fouled just outside the penalty area. Caroline Wood lined up the ensuing free kick, sending a riser diagonally to the left, ricocheting it off the inside corner of the post and crossbar and into the net for her sixth goal of the year.

Three minutes later Anika Krasni played down the right side. As Raiders keeper Madi Bailey came out to challenge her, Krasni crossed to Eloise Warfel, who tapped it in.

“It always takes that first goal for us and then it kind of lights us up,” said Wood, who added, “we’re a second-half team. It’s that confidence factor. Once we get one, the rest of them come.”

“We’ve been preaching grind and be patient,” Law said. “If we don’t get it early, we’ll get it late.”

Patience continued to be its own reward as Krasni tucked a 35-yard blast just under the crossbar in the 53rd minute for her fourth goal of the year. Bowen collected her team-high 12th goal, from 30 yards out, in the 59th minute and Ava Byrne was credited with her second goal when her shot went off Bailey’s hands and across the line in the 64th minute.

Katelyn Rueppel placed a 34-yard strike from the right slot into the left corner in the 56th minute for the Raiders’ lone goal, her ninth of the season.

“The seniors get to bookend to close out (their careers),” Law said. “We’ve been saying, pretty much since June, ‘Let’s just get to tomorrow. Every day is a blessing, let’s enjoy each moment together.’ Every game that we get now is gravy.”

The Streaks will open District Three 4A play Nov. 4 as the No. 2 seed in an eight-team bracket. Elco, the reigning two-time 2A champion, also begins district play that day as the top seed in 3A, having moved up a classification.