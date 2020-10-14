Manheim Towship’s Avery Palandjian has played a lot of tennis over the past two days.

As fate would have it, she’ll play more sooner rather than later.

In less than 24 hours, Palandjian played a two-hour, 20-minute match in the Lancaster-Lebanon League singles final, followed by winning the league doubles championship with partner Scotty Reynolds — in three sets.

Then came Wednesday's District Three Class 3A team tournament semifinal.

At least her match there didn't take as long as the others. In 40 minutes, Palandjian swept Kendall Winters of Lampeter-Strasburg 6-2, 6-0.

Palandjian's Blue Streaks teammates did the rest, and Township advanced to Thursday’s district championship in a 4-0 win over the Pioneers.

“I am still feeling it from yesterday,” Palandjian said. “But it's a nice day. I think that helped. It was like, ‘It's a new day, a new match.’ It was a different feel."

Manheim Township will next take on Hershey, which defeated New Oxford 5-0 in Wednesday’s semifinal round, for the team title. Originally slated for Friday, the final has been moved to a 3 p.m. start Thursday afternoon because of a poor weather forecast.

Playing in her familiar No. 1 singles spot, Palandjian was the first court to finish, with No. 2 Reynolds close behind in a 6-0, 6-0 win against Ryan Gerhardt.

The next two matches finished just moments apart as Kayla Kurtz defeated Kylie Gerhardt (6-0, 6-1) at No. 3 singles, followed by Cami Henneman and Julia Briner topping Liv Harris and Josie Lau in doubles, 6-2, 6-0.

Henneman and Briner also had reason to be tired — they took teammates Reynolds and Palandjian to the limit in a three-set league doubles final that did not conclude until nearly 8 p.m. Tuesday.

“I basically just tried to get as much sleep as possible and prepare myself because now we’re in districts. It's a little more intense than before," Henneman said. "But I love playing tennis, so it's nice to be out here."

Playing in a district match is a joy for the pair of seniors. While they would normally move on to districts as a doubles team, the postseason field has been reduced because of COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, the two are limited to team play.

“I think the fact that we played them before made me feel more comfortable on the court,” Briner said. “The fact it was districts made for a little more tension, but I felt pretty at ease with everyone. I’m just glad we are out here.”

“It's nice to still be able to play to some extent, even if we can't move on individually like we usually do. We were still able to play our team in the finals which is really exciting,” Henneman added. “It's nice just to be able to have a season.”

It marked the third time in a little more than three weeks that the Pioneers and Manheim Township had squared off in a team match. That helped Palandjian, especially so quickly after facing the power of Penn Manor sophomore and now two-time champ Catherine Rabatin.

“I think playing the same person, you understand their game and what they do,” Palandjian said. “Catherine is all power, so you have to take shorter swings and today I had more time on the ball. It was a good match yesterday. It was nice to mentally refresh but it was good to change it up.”

Wednesday’s No. 2 doubles match was halted with Blue Streaks Sophia Yost and Jade Miller leading Kati Platt and Cate Caldwell 6-1, 3-3.

Class 2A

Wyomissing 3, Lancaster Country Day 0: The third-seeded Cougars (8-1) saw their season end with a loss to the second-seeded Spartans.

Wyomissing’s Bella D’Addesi topped Isabella Gerace 6-1, 6-1 in the only singles match to be completes.

At No. 1 doubles, the Spartans’ Elise Wang and Brooke Herb earned a 6-2, 7-5 victory over Amelia Lojewski and Olivia Sullivan, while teammates Ananya Rai and Giulia D’Addesi topped the Cougars’ Marissa Jacobs and Delanie Edwards 6-1, 6-2.

Next up for Wyomissing will be Berks League foe and top seed Conrad Weiser, a 4-0 winner over Kennard-Dale on Wednesday. That match is slated for a 3 p.m. start at Conrad Weiser on Friday.