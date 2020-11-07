As she contemplated the close of an outstanding career, Kyra Rishell related to her coach, Terry Law, “To have this many games, to win the section (title), the league championship. We didn’t even think we were going to have a season.”

As all seasons eventually do, the 2020 campaign ended for Manheim Township’s senior defender and her Blue Streaks' teammates Saturday afternoon, as visiting Central Dauphin claimed a 3-0 victory in a District Three Class 4A semifinal in Neffsville.

The Rams (13-1), co-champions of the Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division, advance to a rubber match with fellow co-champion Cumberland Valley, Tuesday in New Kingston. Fifth-seeded CV knocked off top-seeded Wilson 1-0 in Saturday’s other semi.

It is the second time in the finals for CD since girls soccer moved to the fall, and the second time facing Cumberland Valley. It’s the seventh fall appearance for the Eagles (13-1).

The teams split the regular season series with CV winning 3-1 at home, and the Rams prevailing 2-1 at their house.

“We’ll be on the road,” Rams' coach Scott Orner told his squad, adding, “we’re pretty good on the road right now.”

The sixth-seeded Rams certainly are after knocking out No. 3 seed Central York in the quarterfinals, and now the second-seeded Blue Streaks (14-2)

“There were so many uncertainties.” Orner said. “We’re just happy to be at this point. Tuesday’s another game so we’re really grateful for the opportunity.”

Speaking of opportunities, the Rams had a bunch. Township far fewer. The unofficial final count tilted to CD, 22-12. Dangerous chances came in at 14-5.

Credit the disparity to tenacious team defense by the Rams as all 10 field players challenged every ball, every play, every spot on the field.

“Our motto has always been, ‘If we don’t let them score, we’re gonna win the game.’ We know we’re going to get one or two,” Orner said.

After an opening 10 minutes that got Orner’s attention, with Township having the better of play — Law felt it was more like the opening 20 — the Rams took control.

“I thought, first 20 minutes, ‘OK, we’re playing like us.’ " Law said.

“We had to be the aggressor,” said Orner, who moved Nia Chinapoo back to the midfield from striker and brought Marlie Dickerson off the bench to play up top.

“We started to apply a little more pressure and that kind of changed the game,” he said.

In the 14th minute, off a foul, center-back Isabella Zulli stepped to a free kick from 35 yards out. Streaks' keeper Al’Liyah McCloud made the initial save, pushing it up off the crossbar, but as the ball fell to the turf, Ava Parody was at the left post to tap the leftover home.

Ten minutes later, after Rishell headed Claire Owens’ corner service out of the box, Megan Cavoli redirected the loose ball back toward the goal. Dickerson got a head on it and the Rams were up 2-0.

In the 36th minute, Owens finished off a sweet cross from Chinapoo and CD took a 3-0 lead into intermission.

All season the Streaks have been a notorious second-half side, but a 3-0 hole meant they didn’t have a moment to lose.

With just two shots on goal in the half — three for the game — there was never any moment.

“We didn’t match their speed. Our transition was slower than usual,” Law said. “It wasn’t as explosive as it normally is. And I’m not sure why, other than they worried about having to come back and defend. They were uncomfortable.”

With COVID-19 impacting the postseason and only the district champions advancing to the state playoffs, Township was left to share goodbyes.

“It’s been a remarkable year. I really, really enjoyed this group,” said Law. “The bigger picture is, we had a great season. We had a great season and couldn’t advance.”

Class 3A

Lampeter-Strasburg 1, Greencastle-Antrim 0: The Pioneers broke a scoreless tie with less than 13 minutes to go in the game and made the tally stand up for the semifinal win on the road in Greencastle.

Next up is the district championship match at Mechanicsburg Tuesday at a time to be determined.

Mechanicsburg 2, Elco 1 (2OT): Halle Engle scored in the 23rd minute and again in the 98th minute Saturday night to earn the semifinal victory on the road in Myerstown. Katelyn Rueppel notched the lone score for the Raiders, off an assist by Carsyn Boyer, in the 42nd minute. Madi Bailey made 12 saves for Elco.

Class 2A

Northern Lebanon 3, Camp Hill 2 (OT): Taylor Batz picked up her second goal of the game at the 85:06 mark, and earned the Vikings earned a date with Wyomissing next week for the championship. The date, site and time are TBA. After Emily Hauck netted Northern Lebanon's opening goal at the 52:20 mark, Batz put one past Camp Hill keeper Sophia Ceo at 71:45. Ashlyn Messinger made 15 saves in goal for the Vikings.

Class 1A

Mount Calvary 7, York Catholic 3: After an outburst on offense, the Chargers earned a championship berth against Fairfield. That match is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Gettysburg Middle School’s Warrior Stadium.