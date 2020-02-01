For Manheim Township’s girls basketball team, Saturday’s nonleague game at Lampeter-Strasburg was all about building more momentum.

Playing for the third time in as many days, the Blue Streaks didn’t have quite as much pep in their steps as usual. But they got the job done and kept the mo going.

Katie Bushong poured in 22 points, Township bolted to an early 11-0 lead, and the Streaks picked off the Pioneers 47-32 in Lampeter.

Township has a big week coming up; the Streaks are at rival Cedar Crest on Tuesday for their Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 1 finale. Township (9-3, 16-5) is alone in second place ahead of the Falcons (8-4, 11-10), and a win would clinch the runner-up spot outright behind champ Hempfield.

The Streaks, who have won three games in a row and six of their last eight, also own the tiebreaker against Cedar Crest, so a setback would still put Township in the league quarterfinals next Saturday at Section 4 winner Lancaster Catholic, the back-to-back reigning league champ.

“I think the big thing for us now,” Township coach Sean Burkhart said, “will be stressing the importance of continuing to do what got us here. You’re here for a reason, and now you have to keep it going. Just because it’s this time of year, that doesn’t mean you start doing things differently.”

For Township’s offense, that means getting the basketball on the blocks to Bushong, and she delivered once again on Saturday.

Bushong had eight first-quarter points to get things going, as the Streaks zoomed to a 13-1 lead. It was 24-11 at halftime, and Township added to its cushion in the third quarter when Bushong had five points — including a three-point play — and Gracie Martin drilled a wing trey and Gianna Smith (7 points, 6 rebounds) scored in the post.

L-S had no answers for Bushong, who thrived in the lane and at the rim.

“Bushong really overpowered us,” L-S coach Tony Fink said. “She exerted her will on us. We tried to get her to go left, but she still made shots — tough shots, with people hanging all over her. She’s tough to stop.”

Emma Drouillard scored five of her team-high 12 points in the third quarter, and Megan Manion hit a couple of fourth-quarter 3-pointers for L-S, but the Pioneers couldn’t shake 12 turnovers, and Township won the rebounding battle 28-20.

“As a team we’re really excited,” said Township’s Missy Welch, who had six rebounds. “We’re in a really good spot right now, and we’re all excited to keep this going. We’re consciously confident; we’re very confident as a team, and we know what we can do when we play up to our full potential. But we’re not looking past any opponents.”

L-S’s immediate future is a little more foggy; the Pioneers dipped to 8-12 overall, and they finish up Tuesday at Garden Spot and on Wednesday at home against Conestoga Valley. L-S is on the outside looking in at the 16-team District Three Class 5A playoff bracket.

This is Fink’s eighth season on the job, and the Pioneers — who are out of contention in the Section 3 race — have never missed the postseason under his watch. They’ll need two wins and some serious help down the stretch to keep that streak alive.

As for the Streaks, they just want to keep riding this momentum with the playoffs set to begin.

“Our kids, even on nights when we get a loss, they’re continuing to learn things,” Burkhart said. “So we’d really like to get to the second season on a high note.”

