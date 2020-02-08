WEST LAWN — The Manheim Township girls hadn't been focused on the score Saturday night, but Liz Perot admitted that they knew just how close the standings were at the Lancaster-Lebanon League Swimming Championships.
“We saw the score going into the (400-yard freestyle relay),” the sophomore said, “but other than that, we just try to go out, swim the race and not focus too much on points.”
After two years of losing the league title in the final relay, it would be understandable for the Blue Streaks to keep an eye on the score as second-place Hempfield lined up in the adjacent lane. True, Township had to settle for second in the event behind the Black Knights team of Maggie Shaffer, Anna Koger, Katelyn Wiglesworth and Katie Yoder, but the Streaks made sure they finished atop the podium by the end of the night.
Township won its first league title in four years, accumulating 100 points to beat Hempfield by 10 at Wilson's Roy G. Snyder Natatorium. The Township boys completed the sweep, swimming to 107.5 points and their third straight L-L title, while Penn Manor finished second (90.5).
A pair of league and meet records also fell Saturday, as Donegal's Jake Houck bested the 100 freestyle mark and Cedar Crest's Logan Smith trimmed two seconds off the record pace he set at last year's meet, clocking 56.63 in the 100 breaststroke. Houck's time also bested, by 0.42 seconds, a nine-year-old Wilson pool record held by Hershey's David Nolan.
Township won a combined five gold medals over the two-day meet, with Jackson Prevost winning both the 200 and 500 freestyles, the girls winning the 200 medley relay, Gabby Stramara defending her title in the 100 butterfly and Perot taking the 500 freestyle in a personal-best time of 5:09.75.
“That's amazing. I was not expecting to come out here and do that time today,” Perot admitted before addressing Township's Section One and league titles. “We have a really good team this year and we're all really close. Everyone's put in a lot of work through the season and it's just been getting better progressively. This is just an amazing way to finish it.”
A pair of seniors also made sure to close their L-L careers on a high note.
Ephrata’s Chad Jones, cheers on his teammate Lucas Knopsnyder, as he swims the anchor leg of the winning 400 yard freestyle relay team, during the Lancaster-Lebanon League Swimming Championships in the Roy Snyder Natatorium at Wilson High School Saturday Feb. 8, 2020.
Ephrata’s Lucas Knopsnyder, swims the anchor leg of the 400 yard frestyle relay, during the Lancaster-Lebanon League Swimming Championships in the Roy Snyder Natatorium at Wilson High School Saturday Feb. 8, 2020.
Hempfield’s Katie Yoder, swims the anchor leg of the 400 yard freestyle relay, during the Lancaster-Lebanon League Swimming Championships in the Roy Snyder Natatorium at Wilson High School Saturday Feb. 8, 2020.
Cedar Crest’s Logan Smith, and Cocalico’s Zach Sherk, embrace in a hug after the 100 yard breaststroke, during the Lancaster-Lebanon League Swimming Championships in the Roy Snyder Natatorium at Wilson High School Saturday Feb. 8, 2020. Smith won, and Sherk, placed second.
Cedar Crest’s Logan Smith, and Cocalico’s Zach Sherk, are neck and neck at the end of the 100 yard breaststroke, during the Lancaster-Lebanon League Swimming Championships in the Roy Snyder Natatorium at Wilson High School Saturday Feb. 8, 2020. Smith won, and Sherk, placed second.
Cedar Crest’s Logan Smith, comes off the blocks to swim the 100 yard breaststroke, during the Lancaster-Lebanon League Swimming Championships in the Roy Snyder Natatorium at Wilson High School Saturday Feb. 8, 2020.
Donegal’s Jordyn Park, right, gets a hug from Hempfield’s Ella Root, after a hard fought battle in the 100 yard breaststroke, during the Lancaster-Lebanon League Swimming Championships in the Roy Snyder Natatorium at Wilson High School Saturday Feb. 8, 2020. Park, won, and Root, placed second.
Hempfield’s team cheers on their girls 400 yard freestyle relay team, during the Lancaster-Lebanon League Swimming Championships in the Roy Snyder Natatorium at Wilson High School Saturday Feb. 8, 2020.
Lampeter-Strasburg’s Catherine Horner, swims the 100 yard backstroke, during the Lancaster-Lebanon League Swimming Championships in the Roy Snyder Natatorium at Wilson High School Saturday Feb. 8, 2020.
Donegal’s Claire O’Neill, comes off the blocks to swim the 100 yard backstroke, during the Lancaster-Lebanon League Swimming Championships in the Roy Snyder Natatorium at Wilson High School Saturday Feb. 8, 2020.
Lampeter-Strasburg’s Catherine Horner, reacts after winning the 100 yard freestyle, during the Lancaster-Lebanon League Swimming Championships in the Roy Snyder Natatorium at Wilson High School Saturday Feb. 8, 2020.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
A day after defending his title in the 100 butterfly, Houck powered past the competition to win the 100 freestyle by nearly three seconds and best a 17-year-old league record with a time of 45.42.
After teaming with Bre Fluhr, Elizabeth Horner and Kara Scranton to win silver in the 200 medley relay Friday, Lampeter-Strasburg's Catherine Horner added a pair of golds to her collection Saturday.
The senior dropped two seconds from her seed time for a personal-best 52.87 finish in the 100 freestyle before winning the 100 backstroke in 57.41, just 0.25 seconds behind the league record.
“I was really nervous going into (the 100 free) because I'm not much of a freestyler,” Horner said, “but it was fun. It was my goal going into it, so it's exciting that I walked out with two golds.”
Smith also reached his goal, coming from behind to defend his title in the breaststroke with a 56.63 finish.
Cocalico's Zach Sherk jumped out to an early lead, but Smith kept close in the next lane. Coming off the wall, the sophomore found an extra boost for the final 25 yards to close the gap, just out-touching Sherk by 0.09 seconds.
“My first half of the swim, I was not feeling the best,” Smith admitted. “I'm not usually a back-half swimmer, but during the race I found that second gear and took it out in that second half. It was partially seeing (Sherk) a little bit ahead of me and then it was also that second-gear factor where it was, ‘All right, it's time to kick it in and go.’ ”
Donegal swimmers claimed two more gold medals Saturday, with Ethan Shonk winning the 100 backstroke and Jordynn Park defending her title in the 100 breaststroke.
The night’s final gold went to the 400 freestyle relay team of Thomas McGillan, Colby Simes, Chad Jones and Lucas Knopsnyder of Ephrata, which finished third in the boys meet. McGillan’s leadoff split time broke the school’s 100 freestyle record.
•••
LANCASTER-LEBANON LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Wilson
BOYS
100 FREESTYLE
1. J. Houck, Don, 45.42 (League, Pool and Meet Records); 2. B. Azzalina, E-town, 48.39; 3. W. Kendig, PM, 48.86; 4. C. Paladino, MT, 48.88; 5. A. Pursel, PM, 49.04; 6. P. Kunyu, PM, 49.15; 7. C. Hidalgo, Leb, 49.16; 8. C. Fulton, McC, 49.44.
500 FREESTYLE
1. J. Prevost, MT, 4:49.52; 2. L. Knopsnyder, Eph, 4:51.94; 3. T. Lance, War, 4:53.77; 4. T. Besnoff, MT, 5:00.57; 5. N. Kline, CC, 5:06.48; 6. M. Leaman, CV, 5:06.96; 7. C. Mikula, LC, 5:09.23; 8. S. Risser, Eph, 5:18.66.
100 BACKSTROKE
1. E. Shonk, Don, 52.98; 2. J. Moll, War, 54.60; 3. G. Calhoun, MT, 54.78; 4. (t) A. Salembier, MT, E. Gocotano, MT, 55.28; 6. P. Kunyu, PM, 56.83; 7. O. Woodard, McC, 56.86; 8. B. Clow, PM, 57.47.
100 BREASTSTROKE
1. L. Smith, CC, 56.63 (League and Meet Records); 2. Z. Sherk, Coc, 56.72; 3. S. Lutter, PM, 1:00.37; 4. (t) R. Gehman, Coc, E. Barry, PM, 1:02.19; 6. C. Jones, Eph, 1:02.43; 7, G. Leibfried, Don, 1:02.89; 8. Z. Hughes, Hemp, 1:03.33.
1. Ephrata (T. McGillan, C. Simes, C. Jones, L. Knopsnyder), 3:18.35; 2. Manheim Township (G. Calhoun, T. Besnoff, E. Gocotano, J. Prevost), 3:20.35; 3. Warwick (B. Stuhltrager, E. Hershey, T. Lance, J. Moll), 3:22.30; 4. McCaskey (M. Brewster, D. Keener, O. Woodard, C. Fulton), 3:24.38; 5. Cedar Crest (D. Hain, E. Perez, N. Kline, L. Smith), 3:26.81; 6. Penn Manor (J. Garvey, E. Barry, C. Garber, B. Clow), 3:30.09; 7. Lancaster Catholic (N. DiBattista, C. Mikula, S. Flores, B. Young), 3:31.08; 8. Lampeter-Strasburg (R. Smecker, K. Spaulding, J. Miller, A. Reidenbaugh), 3:37.11.
1. C. Horner, L-S, 52.87; 2. S. Marston, CV, 54.62; 3. K. Wigleworth, Hemp, 54.76; 4. G. Stramara, MT, 54.86; 5. F. Forman, MT, 55.74; 6. G. Talys, CC, 56.03; 7. K. Yoder, Hemp, 56.05; 8. B. Anderson, NL, 56.11.
500 FREESTYLE
1. L. Perot, MT, 5:09.75; 2. E. Horner, L-S, 5:14.64; 3. G. Avery, PM, 5:14.67; 4. K. Eby, War, 5:26.36; 5. D. Elsayed, McC, 5:28.57; 6. E. Westhafer, Coc, 5:29.72; 7. A. Emmerling, Eph, 5:31.16; 8. J. Ober, War, 5:31.93.
100 BACKSTROKE
1. C. Horner, L-S, 57.41; 2. K. Raasch, CV, 58.73; 3. C. O'Neill, Don, 58.82; 4. B. Fluhr, L-S, 1:00.58; 5. G. Walsh, E-town, 1:01.39; 6. B. Magrini, MT, 1:01.68; 7. H. Boldizar, MT, 1:02.26; 8. J. Holmes, CV, 1:02.70.
100 BREASTSTROKE
1. J. Park, Don, 1:05.21; 2. E. Root, Hemp, 1:05.37; 3. O. Pyott, MT, 1:08.40; 4. H. Fry, Don, 1:09.56; 5. E. Taylor, Hemp, 1:10.00; 6. M. Ortiz, CC, 1:10.60; 7. G. Harnish, MT, 1:11.14; 8. L. Wagner, L-S, 1:11.86.
400 FREESTYLE RELAY
1. Hempfield (M. Shaffer, A. Koger, K. Wiglesworth, K. Yoder), 3:39.80; 2. Manheim Townhip (G. Stramara, L. Perot, D. Lamont, H. Boldizar), 3:42.27; 3. Warwick (M. Hahn, H. Greenway, K. Eby, I. Miller), 3:44.26; 4. Lampeter-Strasburg (E. Horner, B. Fluhr, K. Scranton, C. Horner), 3:47.09; 5. Cedar Crest (G. Talys, E. Beard, S. Rosenberg, M. Ortiz), 3:49.70; 6. Ephrata (A. Fedorshak, M. Fritz, M. Campbell, K. Parsons), 3:49.96; 7. Conestoga Valley (S. Marston, N. Kramer, J. Holmes, K. Raasch), 3:51.31; 8. Penn Manor (C. May, G. Bresch, E. Landis, J. Kendig), 3:59.97.
FINAL TEAM SCORES
1. Manheim Township, 100; 2. Hempfield, 90; 3. Warwick, 64; 4. Lampeter-Strasburg, 60; 5. Conestoga Valley, 38; 6. Cedar Crest, 29; 7. Ephrata, 20; 8. Penn Manor, 19; 9. Elizabethtown, 16; 10. McCaskey, 4; 11. Cocalico, 3.