The Manheim Township girls tennis team earned a berth in Saturday’s state semifinal round after claiming a 5-0 victory over Abington Heights in Wednesday’s quarterfinals, played at Birchwood Tennis Club in Clarks Summit.

The District Three champion Blue Streaks swept the singles with wins from Avery Palandjian, Scotty Reynolds and Kayla Kurtz. The duos of Cami Henneman and Julia Briner and Jade Miller and Sophis Yost swept the doubles competition.

Up next for the Streaks is a 2 p.m. date at Hershey Racquet Club with District Seven champion Greater Latrobe, which took a 5-0 win over District 10 champ Fairview on Wednesday. The semifinal winner will advance to Saturday’s 6 p.m. championship match, against the winner between Spring-Ford and Southern Lehigh.

Manheim Township 5, Abington Heights 0

SINGLES — A. Palandjian, MT, d. B. Peters, 6-2, 6-2; S. Reynolds, MT, d. R. Hanumali, 6-0, 6-0; K. Kurtz, MT, d. F. Bennett, 6-0, 6-0.

DOUBLES — C. Henneman and J. Briner, MT, d. H. Adonizio and I. Holland, 6-0, 6-3; J. Miller and S. Yost, MT, d. E. Bartell and E. Joshi, 6-4, 6-3.