The Manheim Township football team brought its trademark tenacity Friday night, getting big plays in all three phases of the game to dispatch visiting Central Dauphin East, 43-6.
Clad in green and gray in honor of Salute to Service night at Township's War Memorial Stadium, the Blue Streaks scored three first quarter touchdowns en route to victory.
Senior back Jaden Floyd keyed the first-quarter onslaught with a 40-yard touchdown scamper, following it up with a momentum-stealing punt block.
Quarterback Harrison Kirk finished off the ensuing drive with a touchdown run, giving Township a 19-0 lead to close the quarter.
Kirk (14 for 18, 153 yards) added touchdown passes of 6 yards and 10 yards to Ben Mann and Jon Engel, respectively, as Township led 26-0 at intermission.
Streaks defender Mickey Stokes later sealed the victory with a 70-yard interception return touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Turning point: After CD East earned its initial first down of the contest courtesy of a Bryce Baker 20-yard run, Township's defense stood tall and forced a punt. But Floyd burst through the line and batted down Baker's kick to reverse field position.
A 38-yard pass from Kirk to Stokes set up the Streaks in a goal-to-go situation, with Kirk plunging in from the 1-yard line.
Key statistic: The Streaks forced five turnovers, overcoming five of their own thanks in part to their physical defense.
Star of the game: Floyd finished with 118 yards rushing on 12 carries, taking advantage of gaping holes and punishing would-be tacklers in the open field. Oh, and he nabbed one of three Blue Streak interceptions on the night.
Quotable: “I just ran through, had a clear lane and blocked it," Floyd said of the blocked punt. "It's a big momentum-switcher. It was kind of even and then after the blocked punt, we just took it from there."
Up next: Manheim Township (1-0) travels to Dallastown (0-1) to take on the Wildcats.