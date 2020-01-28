Eight straight goals lifted Central Dauphin to a 9-1 win over Manheim Township in a Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League Bears Division game Monday night at Lancaster Ice Rink.
The Rams (13-4-1-0) wrapped up their regular season with wins in seven of their last eight games. In Monday's victory, Brandon Moore paced the offense with a hat trick, and Colin Nemshick scored two goals and added an assist. Moore's goal 6:02 into the first period gave Central Dauphin a 2-1 lead, and the Rams raced away from there. Goaltender Nolan Musti made 20 saves.
Andrew Thompson scored the goal for the Blue Streaks (4-13-0-0), who host Cumberland Valley Friday with the final Bears Division playoff spot on the line. Jared Gordon made 20 saves in the team's fourth straight loss.
In the Viola Division
Dallastown 9, Elizabethtown 6: The Wildcats (8-9-1-0), with players from Dallastown, Dover and West York, scored five goals in the third period after trailing 5-4 through the first two frames. Trae Schanberger netted a third-period hat trick in a four-goal, two-assist performance, Andrew Navaroli scored his second goal of the game in the third-period flurry, and Alexander Sears stopped eight of nine Elizabethtown shots in the third period to finish the night with 16 saves. Carter Lutter scored two goals with an assist for the Bears (6-10-1-1), who have players from Elizabethtown, Donegal and Middletown, and Riley Leedom made 28 saves.
Monday's Other Scores
Bears Division
Cumberland Valley 9, Susquehanna Stampede 3
Viola Division
Keystone 4, Susquehannock 2
Central York 4, Twin Valley 2
West Shore 6, Annville-Cleona 3
Cedar Crest 12, Palmyra 3
Wednesday's Schedule
Bears Division
Lower Dauphin vs. Hershey at Hersheypark Arena, 8:15 p.m.
Viola Division
Penn Manor vs. Palmyra at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:45 p.m.
Statistics were compiled on the CPIHL's website.