From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 31, until the last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s going on around the league …

1. Out of the frying pan and right back into the fire for McCaskey, which took on Harrisburg in a late-addition nonleague game on Saturday, and now the Red Tornado is at red-hot Manheim Township in a Section 1 clash on Friday. The Blue Streaks are, well, streaking. Coach Mark Evans’ club has found its groove with three wins in a row, and the common thread in those victories has been rush defense — razor-sharp, stop-them-in-their-tracks rush defense. … The numbers: Cedar Crest (18 carries for 17 yards), Penn Manor (23 carries for 28 yards) and Hempfield (28 carries for 73 yards). That’s a measly 1.7 yards per carry and only 39 rushing yards a game against in those victories. Township is allowing just 249 yards a game, No. 2 in Section 1 behind first-place Wilson. The Streaks have piled up 10 sacks, eight QB hurries, 22 tackles for losses, six interceptions and a fumble recovery. … Township’s D ringleaders have been a pair of ball-hawker linebackers: Cade Clancy (41 tackles, 4 for losses, 2 sacks, 2 QB hurries) and Aaron Paul (22 tackles, 5 for losses, 2 sacks, 1 QB hurry, 1 pass breakup) are in on seemingly every play. … Speaking of Harrisburg, Township has added a nonleague game vs. the Cougars, who will visit Neffsville on Nov. 6. Evans said the other night that the Streaks are trying to polish off a 10-game schedule. … As for McCaskey, the Tornado will be picking up the pieces after a tough trip to Harrisburg, which held McCaskey to minus-8 total yards and zero first downs, handing the Tornado its 22nd loss in a row. McCaskey must now solve Township’s torrid rush-D.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS

2. An awesome matchup on Friday in Myerstown, where Elco will welcome Columbia for a Section 4 showdown with implications aplenty. First and foremost, the Raiders can clinch the section championship outright with a victory. They’ve clinched a tie for their first title since 2000, and are seeking their first solo crown in program history. … Second, both teams are right in the thick of their respective D3 playoff chases: Elco is at No. 2 in the 4-team Class 4A field, and safely in for now. But there is a logjam right behind the Raiders, including Bishop McDevitt (4-0), Cocalico (4-1), Northern York (4-0), Conrad Weiser (5-0) and East Pennsboro (3-1). … Meanwhile, Columbia is at No. 3 in the 2-team Class 2A field, which goes directly to the title game. York Catholic (5-0) is on the 1-line and Camp Hill (2-1) is at No. 2, just ahead of the Crimson Tide, which needs a win at Elco to remain no worse than third, and keep pressure on Camp Hill for a playoff spot. ... Complete District 3 football ratings are here. … Unstoppable force vs. immovable object in the Tide-Raiders matchup, as Elco features the top-ranked defense in the league, and Columbia will bring the L-L’s second-ranked offense to town. Some numbers: Elco is allowing just 178 yards a game, and the Raiders have yielded only 404 passing yards, fourth-fewest in the circuit. Columbia has flashed a balanced offensive effort, cranking out 406 yards a game — No. 2 in the league behind Octorara, which is at 426 yards a night. ... Tide QB Robert Footman was the first signal-caller in the league to surpass 1,000 passing yards this season — he’s 65 of 112 for 1,121 air yards with 12 TD throws against just three picks — and fleet wideouts Michael Poole (20-354, 3 TD), Keegin Zink (19-440, 4 TD) and Darnell Tucker (12-164, 4 TD) have been sure-handed targets. Tack on a ground game that has been keyed by Steven Rivas (56-393, 6 TD) and it’s been a pick-your-poison scenario for opposing defenses when trying to stem the Tide. … Safe to say Elco’s secondary will be busy trying to keep tabs on Columbia’s fleet of pass-catchers, so keep an eye on Evan Beamer, Calvin Blatt, Braden Bohannon and Virdicio Chekanov in the back on Friday. Those guys also have to be ready to step up and help out on rush-D if the Tide tries to establish Rivas between the tackles. … Beamer and Bohannon each had two tackles last week vs. Northern Lebanon, and Bohannon, at safety, was an all-state pick last fall. He’s coming off a 3-INT night two weeks back at Octorara.

SIGN UP FOR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE $1 SPORTS PASS

3. Like Manheim Township, Lampeter-Strasburg’s defense has also been pretty gnarly. The Pioneers are at No. 2 in the league in team defense, giving up just 179 yards a game — one yard less than Elco. L-S has also yielded just 535 rushing yards, second-fewest in the league, and the Pioneers have pitched two shutouts this season and they’ve allowed a league-low 42 points in five games. That’s it. … More scary numbers: L-S has 36 stops for losses, eight sacks, seven interceptions and nine fumble recoveries. We talk about their line-of-scrimmage hole-pluggers, off-the-edge blitz guys and linebackers a lot, but one of the key ringleaders has been safety Berkeley Wagner, who has a team-best 34 tackles, with one hit for a loss, plus a pick, two pass breakups and a forced fumble. … The Pioneers can clinch the Section 3 title outright on Friday when L-S invades War Memorial in Ephrata. The Mountaineers will have a short-ish week to prep after beating Sun Valley on the road Saturday night. Ephrata has flashed a balanced attack, averaging right around 250 yards a game. We’ll see if the Mounts can solve the Pioneers’ stingy D in this clash.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage