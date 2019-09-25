Manheim Twp.'s Sophia Rockwell (16) tries to get past Warwick's Morgan Bomberger (25) during second half action of an L-L section 1 field hockey game at Warwick High School's Grosh Field Wednesday September 25, 2019.
Taking the insert on Warwick’s third consecutive corner, Emily Behn stopped the ball, lined up her shot and fired.
Everyone at Grosh Field held their breath as Behn’s shot slipped through the goalie’s outstretched legs and looked destined to land with a thud just inside the right post.
Instead, the ball met the stick of Manheim Township’s Sophia Rockwell, who turned away what would have been the game-tying goal 10 minutes into the second half of Wednesday’s Section One field hockey game.
That strong defensive play continued throughout the final 20 minutes, as Township held off Warwick for a 1-0 victory.
“This game was really big for us,” Township coach Maci Langone said. “It was a great game, both teams, and it was a hard fight from both teams. We wanted it really bad and they fought hard the whole game.”
The battle is nothing new for Manheim Township and Warwick, which have faced off for second place in the section in each of the last three years. This year, they’re in a dogfight for third and the section’s final berth in the L-L playoffs.
Almost three weeks after their first meeting this season — which Warwick rallied to win 2-1 in overtime — both squads took to the field with identical 4-3 Lancaster-Lebanon League and 5-5 overall records, poised for another showdown Wednesday night.
Warwick earned a pair of corners three minutes into the game, but Township goalie Vanessa Daniels made the save before play remained between the 25-yard lines for the next 20 minutes.
Then Township made its move.
While Warwick swarmed the visitors’ first corner with 9:13 on the clock, and Emma Heffley’s tackle ensured that Township didn’t get a shot off, the Blue Streaks regained possession and went back on the attack.
With a scrum in front of the cage, Warwick goalie Julia Healy came out to make the play, leaving Township’s Keliah Santiago with a wide open path to the goal for the 1-0 lead with 7:32 left in the half.
“That hurt us,” Warwick coach Bob Derr said of the goal, admitting there was some miscommunication among the defense on the play. “The thing is, we have to be able to score. In the second half, we had some opportunities, but we couldn’t score.
“That was probably the best we’ve played all season, other than the scoring.”
Township earned five corners in the second half, including two consecutive attempts in the final minute, but the rest of the period was all Warwick.
The Warriors earned nine of their 11 corners in the final 28 minutes, but struggled to get past Township’s defense.
“They always keep it nice and safe back there for us,” Langone said with a laugh.
Lamya Mejias took aim first for Warwick, but Abby Laubach stepped between the shot and the cage. On her first attempt, Julia Eshleman was chased by a pair of defenders until Alyzah Martinez took the ball away. Her second shot was saved by Daniels.
“(Santiago’s goal) was definitely a relief,” Langone said, “but I always tell the girls, ‘just act like it’s 0-0.’ Just because we scored doesn’t mean — 1-0 is nothing. Just keep going, keep fighting, and they definitely did that tonight.”