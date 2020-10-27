Making its first appearance in the league playoffs since 2002, Northern Lebanon was a perfect 13-0 and had allowed only six goals this season entering Monday night’s girls soccer semifinal.

The Section Four champions, however, had not seen the likes of Section One champ Manheim Township this fall. The Blue Streaks flexed their muscles and dominated the Vikings, 6-0, in a heavy fog at Lampeter-Strasburg.

With the win, the Streaks (12-1) advance to the L-L final for the 14th time, where they will face Elco (14-0), a 4-0 winner over Manheim Central in Monday’s other semifinal. The championship game is set for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Warwick.

Liza Suydam led Township's charge by recording a hat trick. The sophomore midfielder came in scoring only three goals this season but found the back of the net early in the first half and two more times in the second.

“That’s a little bit unusual for us,” Township coach Terry Law said. “She had some good looks at the frame and took some quality shots. Honestly, on all three of those shots, the keeper was kind of dead in the water. It wasn’t on her, (Liza) just had such a wide-open look.”

Senior midfielder Emma Hagg got the scoring started for the Streaks when she booted one past Vikings' keeper Ashyn Messinger at the 33:41 mark of the opening half.

Suydam’s first goal came less than four minutes later, and the Streaks were up 2-0.

“It allowed us to settle in and grind away, which is what we typically do,” Law said of the quick start. “We’re not really a first-half team. We try to just work the ball, and if we can do that over time and maintain possession, we can wear teams down.”

Missy Welch added a first-half goal, and the Streaks went to the break with a 3-0 lead.

“Our speed of play is definitely way slower than theirs is,” Northern Lebanon coach Jeff Snyder said. “We didn’t quit. We played until the bitter end.”

Sandwiched between Suydam’s two second-half goals, Jane Bowen added her team-leading 11th goal of the season.

Blue Streaks' keeper Al’Liyah McCloud and the defense kept much of the action out of Township's end of the field all night en route to a ninth shutout.

“We got into rhythm, and they never really got the chance to get into rhythm,” Law said. “I think that was the difference.”