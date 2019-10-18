There are many, many similes, metaphors, whatever, to introduce what transpired Friday night at McCaskey Stadium.
Avoiding the trite and the cute, simply put, Manheim Township rolled to a 71-0 victory over McCaskey.
It's not the largest margin of victory for an opponent of the Red Tornado, the annals of history can tell that tale.
But, for a team that fell to 0-5 in Section One of the Lancaster-Lebanon League, 0-9 overall, and was averaging a 38-point differential, it was, perhaps, predictable that the Blue Streaks (5-0, 9-0), a genuine juggernaut, would be the team to do it.
Bryce Casey scored rushing touchdowns of 1, 13 and 8 yards in the first 13:40 and the Streaks were on their way.
Quarterback Harrison Kirk completed 10 of 16 for 152 yards in one half of action. His 22-yard completion to Nathan Carpenter in the second quarter put him over 4,000 career passing yards. He tossed a 42-yard touchdown to Brett Benjamin (4 catches, 93 yards).
In addition to Casey, four other Streaks scored rushing TDs and Dan Engel returned an interception 25 yards for a score.
The victory gave Township at least a tie for the Section 1 championship, the Streaks' third crown in a row, after a solo title in 2017 and a tri-title last year with Warwick and Wilson. They can clinch it outright with a victory next Friday against rival Hempfield.
Turning point
The Red Tornado held Township at midfield on the Streaks' first possession. Mickey Stokes unloaded a 48-yard punt to the Tornado 1. McCaskey could only pick up three yards, punted, short, to the 36, returned to the 13 by Anthony Ivey. The die was cast.
Key statistic
Township's defense held McCaskey to 19 yards total offense on 44 plays and minus-6 yards rushing on 25 tries. McCaskey had two first downs, one on a penalty, and none after halftime.
Quotable
"It's pretty awesome to hit that milestone," Kirk said. "But that's not the goal to hit, individual milestones. I still have work to do, trying to hit those team milestones and win championships."
Up next
Township returns home to close out the regular season against Hempfield. McCaskey, which saw its losing streak hit 16 games in a row, heads to West Lawn to meet Wilson.