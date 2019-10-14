At this year’s Lancaster-Lebanon League girls team tennis championship match, Manheim Township coach John Briner likened the District Three Class 3A finals to a Super Bowl for his team.
The Blue Streaks on Monday took another step toward that annual goal.
Township was one of four teams also including Conestoga Valley, Conrad Weiser and Hershey to lock up semifinal berths in this year’s tournament.
The semifinal round in both Class 3A and Class 2A is set for Tuesday at Hershey Racquet Club and Racquet Club West in Lancaster.
The top-seeded Streaks posted a 4-0 win over No. 8 Dallastown to win its 12th straight district team match, reaching the semifinals for the 14th time.
At No. 1 singles, the Streaks’ Avery Palandjian topped Meghan Salaga 6-3, 6-3, and at No. 3 singles, Kayla Kurtz beat Lena Dumnich 6-0, 6-0.
The Streaks won both doubles matches, as Julia Briner and Cami Henneman defeated Amani Patel and Catherine Lesher 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 and Sarah Pestana and Sophia Yost beat Olivia Krone and Peyton Scarborough 6-4, 6-4 at No. 2.
At 1 Tuesday afternoon at Racquet Club West, Township will face a familiar foe in Conestoga Valley, a 3-1 winner over Central York. It’s the second semifinal bid in program history, and the Buckskins’ first since 2001.
Fifth-seeded CV advanced Monday as Rachel Eby beat Audrey Stewart 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2 singles and Sophia Steed topped Danielle Feistritzer 6-0, 6-2 at No. 3, and Jessica Chen and Alexcis Johns beat Prital Prabhu and Sarah Gao 6-3, 7-5 (5) at No. 2 doubles.
Conrad Weiser, last year's runner-up, swept Hempfield 4-0 to reach the semifinal round for the second straight year and the second time overall. The Scouts will face Hershey, which outlasted Carlisle 3-2.
In today’s Class 2A semifinals, No. 1 Wyomissing will meet No. 4 Hamburg while No. 2 Kennard-Dale will face No. 3 Lancaster Catholic.