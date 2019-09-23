Drama was nowhere to be found at Foxchase Golf Club on Monday.
Neither were Connor Strine or Ammala Moua.
Both ran off and hid from their respective fields on their way to winning individual titles at the Lancaster-Lebanon League golf championships.
And Manheim Township was barely in sight. As expected, the Streaks dominated the team play, led by Strine’s spectacular round, to win their 10th straight L-L team championship.
No drama. No miracles. But there were a few surprises.
Start with Strine, who posted maybe only a minor surprise at that. The sophomore, who led the L-L League in scoring average with 75.2 strokes per round, fired a 4-under par 67 to lead the Streaks to a 308 team total and an 11-shot team victory over runner-up Cocalico, which was led by Moua’s 2-over 74.
Surprising, perhaps, only in the depth to which Connor took his game below par under the pressure of a league championship.
“It feels great,” Strine said of his 67, a competitive best but one off his personal best round. “It gives me a big confidence booster going into districts.’’
Strine headed a list of 18 Class 3A players from the league who qualified for the District Three Championships Oct. 1 at Briarwood Country Club. The league also advanced eight boys in 2A players.
The Streaks go in as the league’s 3A representative in the district team competition. Lancaster Mennonite earned an invitation as the 2A entry.
Ten girls also qualified for the district individual championships.
“I enjoy it (the big stage) and I knew there were a lot of good players out here and I knew I had to play well,” Strine said. “Plus, the course sets up real nice for me. Fairways are open and I have a tendency to not hit fairways, but today I hit a lot of irons off the tees and felt in control.”
Strine’s closest pursuer was Lancaster Catholic’s Liam Badger, who entered the tournament with an 80.2 average. Badger carded a 1-over 72 to earn his ticket to districts. Northern Lebanon’s Luke Spangler was third with a 75.
With players scattered all over the course, it’s difficult for any player to know where they stand. Badger felt he just might have put a number up good enough to win.
Then he saw Strine’s 67 go up on the board.
“I’m not disappointed at all,” Badger said. “That’s great for him. I played my best and at the end of the day that’s all you can do.”
Moua, with a sizable entourage of family members following her, played solid golf — “boring” was the junior’s characterization — and successfully defended her 2018 title by 10 shots over Madison Bailey of Lancaster Mennonite and 11 over Katie Kapinsky of Lampeter-Strasburg.
Moua was favored to win individual honors, but she was also being counted on to get the Eagles within reach of MT in the team chase.
“To be honest, I was shaking I was so nervous,” Moua said about her mindset going in. “There was so much pressure. But my mom and dad, they kept saying ‘just play your game,’ so I tried to keep that in mind.”
Trey Rios’ 77, despite a four-putt and four three-putts, helped keep the Eagles in a strong second place position. Their 319 was 14 shots better than Octorara, which won a tight battle for third over L-S (335) and LM (336).
Graham Calhoun and Hamilton McNaughton both carded 78s to help the Streaks keep their distance.
Had Strine shot his average, there might have been a little drama in the team competition. But in the end, the Streaks prevailed.
“No, no way. Never boring,” Brenner said. “This is the most stressful day of the year for me. Connor’s 67 sure helps, but Graham and Hamilton finished really strong and we need that from them.”
Strine played his first nine in 3-under 32, which included an eagle at the par-5 seventh hole to get to 2-under. He birdied the par-5 ninth to gain a two-shot lead on Logan Wagner of Solanco and seven over Hempfield’s Sawyer Marten, two players who were expected to present close competition for Strine.
Marten shot 78 to finish tied for sixth and Wagner struggled on the back nine to shoot 79.
Strine got it to 4-under when he drove the green at the 333-yard par-4 15th and two-putted from 50 feet above the hole. He gave a shot back at No. 17, then rimmed the cup with his second on No. 18 and birdied it from 2 feet away to get back to 4-under.
“He was just awesome,” Wagner said of his playing partner. “He just kept dialing it up. As the round got longer, he just got better.”