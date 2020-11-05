From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 31, until the last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s going on around the league …

UPDATE: Friday's Cedar Bowl — Cedar Crest at Lebanon — has been postponed. The Falcons and the Cedars will now play Nov. 13.

UPDATE: Friday's Ephrata at Columbia game is off; the Mountaineers had to cancel because of coronavirus issues in their school district. The Crimson Tide didn't play last week either, and Columbia is actively looking for a game this weekend. Ephrata is supposed to play at Manheim Central next Friday; we'll see if that game remains on the schedule.

1. Gotta give Manheim Township credit for trying to schedule the max 10 games for their football kids. The Blue Streaks were supposed to play Harrisburg on Friday, but the Cougars had to back out because of coronavirus concerns in their school district. Then Township reached out to Central Dauphin, which lost in the D3-6A semifinals to Central York last week, and the Rams, longtime nonleague partners with the Streaks, agreed to play Friday. But early in the week, CD had to cancel because of coronavirus concerns in its school district. That left Township officials scrambling yet again for a game, and the Streaks found one: They’ll gas up the bus, pack plenty of snacks and travel to Fairless Hills in Bucks County — 90-plus miles one-way — to take on Pennsbury. ... The Falcons are a Class 6A team, and they play in the Suburban One League National Division. Pennsbury is 0-5 this season, but had a 6-5 campaign in 2019, which included a 5-1 league mark and a trip to the D3-6A playoffs. The Falcons fell to Downingtown West 62-35 in that first-round game. … Pennsbury’s coach is Dan McShane, and the Falcons will be playing just their second home game in this truncated season. Their results: Central Bucks East (L 28-21), North Penn (L 44-20), Central Bucks South (L 49-35), Abington (L 35-14) and Neshaminy (L 34-0). … Pennsbury’s assignment on Friday: Curtailing Township’s blistering-hot offense, which is averaging 37 points and 416 yards a game — second-most in the L-L League behind Octorara (425 yards a game). The Streaks are one of two L-L League teams — along with Warwick — with 1,000-plus rushing yards (1,226) and 1,000-plus passing yards (1,689). It’ll be pick your poison for Pennsbury. … And this: Township has two more games scheduled after Friday’s trip to Pennsbury; the Streaks will play at State College on Nov. 13 before hosting Downingtown East on Nov. 20.

2. Quite the gauntlet for Cocalico, which fell to undefeated outright Section 2 champ Warwick a couple of weeks back, before falling to rampaging Manheim Township last week. The Eagles get another big-school outfit on Friday, when Cocalico visits 6A Hempfield. The Warriors, Blue Streaks and Black Knights are a combined 15-6; Warwick is in the D3-5A semifinals and Township has ripped off five wins in a row behind a blitzkrieg offense. ... Cocalico's key against Hempfield: Slowing down Knights' multi-purpose RB Tanner Hess, who is still rounding into tip-top shape after suffering a broken forearm earlier this fall. When healthy, he's been tough to corral; Hess had rushed for 579 yards with 10 TD romps, and when he gets second-level, watch out. Keep an eye on Eagles' D-line enforcer Ben Bearinger (55 tackles, 9 for losses, 3.5 sacks) to help keep Hess under wraps, as Cocalico goes behind enemy lines to take on another big-school club.

3. THE PICKS: We’ve wrapped up our staff picks for the print edition, but I’ll keep picking games here every week until the last L-L League team is standing. My Week 8 selections …

LAST WEEK: 6-5

OVERALL: 65-19

Warwick over New Oxford (Saturday)

Lampeter-Strasburg over Conrad Weiser

Elco over Northern York

Berks Catholic over Donegal

James Buchanan over Northern Lebanon

Lancaster Catholic over Annville-Cleona

Penn Manor over Conestoga Valley

Octorara over McCaskey

Exeter over Elizabethtown

Hempfield over Cocalico

Pine Grove over Pequea Valley

Manheim Township over Pennsbury

Manheim Central over Hershey (Saturday)

